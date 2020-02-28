Understated yet elegant, the signature embroidery form of Lucknow, chikankari has received patronage in the royal courts of the Mughals ever since it was first brought to India by the Persians. Given its regal history, it should come as no surprise that the daughter of Naghat Abedi, the Shehzadi of Rampur, decided to focus on this textile craft as the highlight of her eponymous brand Narjis. A favoured label among the A-listers of Bollywood — including Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other Indian royalty, Narjis Abedi, who hails from the erstwhile Rampur princely family, is set to make her Chennai debut with a curated one-day pop-up at Fika.

Greatly inspired by her upbringing in Rampur, its heritage and her love for antiques, the 37-year-old set up the label in 2006 with her sister Nida. “We aimed to contemporise the elegance of yesteryear royalty, and my roots have significantly influenced my design sensibilities,” says the Delhi-based designer. Primarily a formal ethnic wear label, the range of silhouettes includes kurtas, saris and extends to shararas, lehengas and pre-stitched blouses.



Transforming the embroidery into an element fit for couture design, the label also uses badla and mukaish work with sequin detailing, and incorporates lighter hues of pastels and nudes into their colour palette. “We are constantly trying to refine and hone our skill by using newer embellishments and silhouettes. Each piece of clothing is hand-worked, making it a unique keepsake,” offers Nargis, who was the recipient of the UNESCO Seal of Excellence for Handicrafts

in 2006.

Kurtas start at Rs 12,000 onwards. On March 5. At Fika. 11 am to 7 pm.