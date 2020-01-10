It was during a conversation between long-time friends, Chennai-based designer Nazia Syed and former model Sneha Shekar, that the duo first got an idea to start a brand together. As the two deliberated on the aesthetic of their label, they decided to keep things simple and create a mood board that best described their friendship of 20 years — vibrant, fun and free-spirited. “We first met in 1999 and as the years progressed we always knew that we wanted to work on something where both our interests could be clubbed. Two decades later, it is a reality,” says Nazia, speaking of their label Tassel Trails, which launched towards the end of December 2019.



An array of varied silhouettes that covers a gamut of body types, Tassel Trails’ debut collection offers everything from flowy dresses, draped jumpsuits, off-shoulder tops to more structured fits like jackets and shirts. “Since we are primarily an online brand, we have started out with a capsule collection that offers about 45-styles and we plan to build on that,” explains Sneha, who manages the marketing and promotion aspects of the brand.



Boho-tribal inspired, all their designs make use of prints that feature Aztec motifs and floral patterns. “Our major focus has been on prints with smatterings of embroidery. However, each of the garments has additional detailing like the brand’s signature tassels and pompoms,” offers Nazia. While the line does make extensive use of the colour blocking technique, we love the interesting mix of contrasting and clashing floral prints on the garments that are predominantly made from cotton, tulle and rayon.

Apart from the clothing, Tassle Trails also offers a curated selection of quirky jewellery and accessories like sling and crossbody bags that are customisable.

Collection starts at Rs 1,500.

