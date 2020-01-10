Known for minimal aesthetics and extensive use of Indian handwoven weaves, New Delhi- based slow fashion label, Juanita, will be spotted at Aakruthi Vastra, today. Shubhda Priyam, who helms the label, has attempted to push the boundaries when it comes to traditional clothing. Not only does the label’s ethnic attire look quite wearable but also experimental when it came to the cuts used.



At the two-day exhibition organised by the Crafts Council of Telangana in Madhapur, Shubhda has decided to bring a curated collection with Hyderabadis in mind. “Whenever I was here earlier, I saw that my patrons would opt for brighter shades. But that has changed to a huge extent,” says the designer. She will be bringing a collection especially curated for city-based fashionistas. Her repertoire comprises cotton and luxury prêt-a-porter, a festive collection with handwoven saris and weaves range.

Festive Edit

Most of her ensembles — about 40 of them — are crafted in chanderi and tissue silk. The occasion wear comprises shirts with skirts in Benares weaves. One can opt for anarkalis and sari sets in handspun fabric and some of them resourced from the weavers of Benaras.

The colours range from pastel to sorbet tones with some pieces in earthy reds and maroons. The latter is more noticeable in her festive edit collection, titled, Frozen In Time. Expect elegant salwar and kurta sets with contemporary silhouettes that have edgy cuts. For instance, look out for their highlights — anarkalis with golden benarsi tissue dupatta, open jackets and shift dresses.

Rs 3,000 onwards.

At N Convention.



