Multi-designer store Ogaan introduced designer Sunaina Khera to the city this week. The National Institute of Fashion Technology graduate had already carved a niche for herself in the Indian fashion scene after her debut at the GenNext show of Lakmé Fashion Week last year. She has also dressed the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. She debuted here at The Wedding Edit held on January 18, and her ensembles are now available at the multi-designer store for the first time.

A design from A Long Way From Home

Chosen few

“The timing was perfect as the wedding season is still on and lehengas and saris from the curated line-up were a hit at the showcase,” says the New Delhi-based designer. Among the bestsellers from her four collections, what takes the cake is the one called, A long way home for which she has looked inwards for inspiration. “Most of my collections are based on emotions and the designs are abstract in nature,” says Sunaina. The colour palette of the collection represents the five stages of grief. One can spot midnight blues to silvery greys and pristine whites. Also, check out the best of her collections — Half Moon and Belong. One can shop for occasion wear that incorporates classic feminine silhouettes and minutely detailed 3D embroidered flowers on sheer fabric.

Sunaina Khera

Ode to the feminine

One of her latest collections that fashionistas can look forward to is Dear Mom, which she mentions is a tribute to her mother. The line-up consists of colours ranging from pink, burgundy, beige and motifs of lilies, roses and cherry blossoms — a nod to her mother’s taste. Don’t forget to check out the embellished saris, the label’s signature lehengas with hand-embroidered dupattas and beautiful dresses in rich organzas, tulles and crepes that were once spotted at the LFW runway.

65,000 onwards.

At Ogaan.