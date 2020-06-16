Since the members of the fashion world have been steadily moving to the virtual world, why should curators of pop-ups be far behind? Taking a cue, Delhi-based Pink Post Inc, a seven-year-old exhibition known for hosting expos in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have taken their expo online. They decided to take the virtual route as just ten days before they were scheduled to behind the exhibitions, it had to be cancelled given the unfortunate circumstances of the pandemic. This exhibition is curated by fashion entrepreneurs Sharnamli Adhar and Mitali Wadhwa, the pop-up has previously been held at various parts of the country. “I think this is the new normal now even when it comes to fashion,” says Sharnamli.

Mitali and Sharnamli

Apart from a few international labels like Christian Dior, most of the brands that the site features at the moment are local ones like Arpita Mehta, Payal Singhal, Fizzy Goblet and so on. What they are also doing is to highlight a few labels every week. Sharnamli informs, “There are a host of new Indian labels we focus on and every Tuesday you have a new one to look forward to.”

A design by Vidhi Wadhwani





Some of the brands to look forward to in the next few days include Maayera Jaipur (Rs 18, 000 onwards), a luxury ready-to-wear and occasional wear label with a high artisan connect. Also, watch out for Kolkata-based Neha Vaswani (Rs 20,000 onwards) that offers exquisite lehengas and ensembles with a traditional twist.

A glimpse of Nite Flite



"Prêt and couture apart, we are looking forward to presenting a premium cotton sleepwear label, Nite Flite," says Sharnamli. We quite like the leopard print jammies and slogan T-shirts with cupcake treats pyjama motifs, in pure cotton. That apart, you might want to check out Vidhi Wadhwani's (Rs 15,000 onwards) handcrafted separates which include chic structured peplum tops paired with geometric appliqué and pants and pleated shirt with hand-cut geometric appliqué trims and cropped trousers. And in other good news, one can also expect several discounts at this ongoing exhibition.





Available online.

Rs 500 onwards.