Acclaimed designer Rajesh Pratap Singh has been appointed the chief creative director of Satya Paul. In his role, Rajesh Pratap will oversee artistic direction for all Satya Paul collections for women and men and present his first in Fall/Winter 2020-21.

Over the years, the designer has created for himself a unique signature style by drawing from his Indian roots and has been known for his keen sense of tailoring.

“Rajesh Pratap Singh is one of the most talented designers of our time. His eye for detail and exceptional creative nerve that blends modernism and tradition especially holds significance to the world of Satya Paul,” a Satya Paul spokesperson said.

“I have great respect for the brand’s heritage and creative integrity of the design house. And I’m particularly excited for the potential of this brand,” said Rajesh Pratap Singh, who has worked in the fashion industry in India and Italy before introducing his own line of clothing in 1997. “We will look to reference its archives and history while drawing parallels to modernity.”

Satya Paul is an iconic '80s label that is epitomised by prints that were once ahead of its time. From Disney to SH Raza, collaborations by the label were unlike any other brand from India to could imagine at the time.