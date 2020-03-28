In heart-warming news coming from the Indian fashion fraternity, we hear designer Anita Dongre recently took to Instagram to announced a large sum of donation to the medical fund of Rs 1.5 Crore. This will go in to support smaller vendors, artisans, and partners who do not have medical insurance or coverage to prepare for medical emergencies arising from COVID-19. Credit where credit is due! We think this is the right step in a positive direction. The Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of INR 15 Million to support any medical treatments arising during the trying times of the pandemic to help those who do not have medical insurance or coverage. Also, a helpline has also been set up to assist employees and partners to answer any queries. Further, Anita wrote on her Instagram, “We are in this together and we will come out on the other side stronger.”