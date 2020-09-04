With the wedding season approaching, the shopping spree has started despite the pandemic’s overwhelming gloom. It will be all the more difficult this year for the would-be brides and grooms to hunt for their perfect wedding trousseau.

To make their task easier, we had a long chat with the dame of the Indian fashion scene and a trousseau veteran, couturier Ritu Kumar. Kumar has given us a comprehensive lowdown to scout for your perfect bridal wear. Excerpts:

What is the new-age (post-pandemic) need for brides-to-be?

During these unprecedented times, the new brides are all looking to downscaling their weddings. This decision is not just rooted in financial and safety considerations but in the re-evaluation of their priorities. People and memories are more important than fashion right now.

A beautiful aquamarine bridal lehenga by Ritu Kumar

What colours will be trending this wedding season?

Bridal colours like red, golds and pink are perennials, and most suited for the Indian skin tone. Sunset yellow and aquamarines are the new trending colours for us this season. Avoid blacks and sensational new fashion colours as they are not great for our skins and certainly not for bridal occasions and don’t hold the test of time.

A red bridal lehenga with modern silhouettes by Ritu Kumar

What fabrics and silhouettes are in trend?

Silk dupion, silk Chanderi, georgettes and tulles will win the game this season. In terms of cuts and silhouettes, asymmetrical long tops, and capes with assorted bottoms will reign over the fashion scene. Lots of frills on your blouses and saris paired with belts will rule the roost.

An understated and elegant one-shoulder cocktail dress by Ritu Kumar

What are three interesting blouse styles that a bride can play around with?

Solid colour blouses with frill sleeves can be paired with any skirt or sari to amp up the look. A neutral gold high neck blouse will help show off those heavy jewellery sets and can be worn together with any outfit that has gold weaves or embellishments. Corset blouses can be made in varying lengths to give a complete 360-degree change of look to the entire ensemble.

V-neck blouse with ruffled sleeves

How has the pandemic changed bespoke bridal consults?

The changeover in the bespoke segment has taken a digital shift. Order and discussions are increasingly over a video conferencing now. Matching embroidered masks with their outfits has become a norm. Ensembles that can be later paired up with other components for diversity are driving this avenue.

Printed lehenga with traditional motifs by Ritu Kumar

Three non-negotiables in a bride’s wardrobe.

A traditional outfit that speaks about our Indian cultural heritage. A beautifully embellished dupatta that can be paired with a lehenga or a sari for value addition. A beautifully embroidered minaudiere in a neutral colour like gold or silver to accessorise any look.

A strapless corset blouse

What can one look forward to on your festive roster of offerings?

We are offering a wide array of ensembles to suit every age group. Especially for the younger generation who wants to look stylish and is choosing garments that are versatile, and can be paired with other combinations to wear on more occasions. Some such styles have pleated dresses and skirts to pair with jackets or frill sleeve tops. Drapes in assorted silhouettes, as well as ethnic thread and mirror work for our classic Indian women.

