Midushi Bajoria breaks down how she sells festive couture on Instagram

Social commerce is changing the fashion landscape as pret, high street and couture labels are maximising their marketability over visual-led social media platforms like Instagram and even selling directly via DMs. Midushi Bajoria, for instance, decided to go for the most practicable virtual set-up available as the launch of her eponymous label had been a year in the planning.

Crepe saris from the Noori line

“I figured I had to start somewhere, I was holding up my launch and the second wave had hit so bad, a big event or hard launch didn’t seem feasible. I decided to stop waiting, most of my clients are outstation ones, I began taking orders on WhatsApp and Instagram. I also have walk-ins at my Kolkata studio. We make personal assistance a priority and the one-on-one service becomes crucial in determining fit, fabric and finish especially since we sell both pret and couture. I believe these should be paramount irrespective of the medium of purchase,” Bajoria shares.

The nitty-gritty

The shift in medium has also invited a change in fashion spending, and it’s especially detectable in the occasion wear spectrum. Buyers simply value each purchase more, so investment-worthy pieces still get top billing and it’s easier for designers to establish new trends if they’re targeting a wider base.

Bajoria prioritises eclectic hand-embroidery

The change in spending has developed quite discreetly. A client who would have spent 25K pre-covid is looking to spend around 15k now; as a designer observing this pattern is quite crucial because that’s how you plan your collections. My Rangana line, for instance, offers festive wear picks under Rs 15,000 so it attracts more buyers. The collection uses many colours which I think are coming back to the new normal, and I think people are still looking to wear colours especially when it comes to textile-driven, handcrafted pieces,” the designer reveals.

Clothes for all

Bajoria’s brand philosophy espouses the clothes for all mantra, so each design is meant to fit the needs of a wide demographic. The designer seems to have mapped out how versatile creation can sustain an emerging label in an unpredictable marketspace. “I have clients who are in their mid-fifties and I have millennial buyers, it’s a mixed range. When a buyer walks into my studio or browses through my page, I would want people of all ages to be able to shop. It’s quite a challenge designing pieces that can be so versatile, but it’s no fun otherwise,” the designer remarks.