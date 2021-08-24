The latest autumn/winter line by aarke, from House of Ritu Kumar, opts for deep hues and retro prints

House of Ritu Kumar's aarke has a brand new autumn/winter line, Vintage Soiree that is bringing back deep, statement colours and retro prints for the winter memo. The label which was conceived to diversify the options of homegrown designer wear for price-conscious millennials is best known for its everyday creations that balance urbanity with heritage sensibilities of the House of Ritu Kumar.

Printed separates from aarke

Vintage Soiree showcases some breathy, travel-friendly designs that are versatile enough to be styled as workwear pieces like poly chiffon square-neck midis, fitted turquoise tops in rayon, longline relaxed fit kurtas etc. The label has especially featured a lot of easy separates which are great for the desk-to-dinner aesthetic like easy-to-wear jumpsuits, streamlined shirts a curated line of jackets, sweaters, and shrugs in classic shapes.

Some pieces from the line are more festive than others, like the straight-fit rust geometric printed kurta set, or paisley kurta sets. The line has a focus on rich primary hues like rich shades of green, teal, that work well with geo-retro prints in shades of scarlets, deep blues, and mustards and also translates to breezy fabrics like chiffon and cotton along with roomy silhouettes meant for everyday use.