Couturier Ayush Kejriwal launches a one-size-fits-all series of outfits

Long before the world of fashion resorted to digital platforms to survive the onslaught of the pandemic, UK-based designer Ayush Kejriwal proved how effective it can be as a vehicle to reach out to a discerning fashion-conscious crowd, if you have the right sartorial ideas to impress them. Feted by the fashionistas for using regular women as models for his creations irrespective of their age, complexion, height or looks, the Kolkata boy has always harped on the importance of wearing handwoven wonders and promoting local craft.

"I have always believed in slow fashion and have had a very unconventional approach towards designing. The last two years have only re-affirmed my belief in the importance of quality over quantity. A masterpiece takes time to be made and never runs out of steam," he tells us.

Ayush Kejriwal's creations

Mainly interacting through social media handles with his globally placed customers, last year saw Ayush launching his website ayushkejriwal.com to make everything available in one place. "It is imperative for businesses to embrace the digital space to survive and I am glad I am not far behind in that race," he adds.

Ayush Kejriwal's creations

Always a champion of fashion inclusivity, Ayush thinks the pandemic has made people less critical of each other and accept the fact that fashion is about comfort and personal style just as much as it is about trends. "People are beginning to question the fake narratives promoted by celebrity magazines setting unrealistic parameters for fashion," he tells.

Ayush also feels that the pandemic has irretrievably changed the way we dressed for the office. "We might never go back to the rigid, formal office attire because the work culture is never going to be the same again, it will be a hybrid atmosphere and the same will be reflected in the way we dress. A mix of smart casual is the new formal," he feels.

Ayush Kejriwal's creations

Ayush feels that bridal wear too witnessed a remarkable shift with brides becoming less rigid and more willing to experiment when it comes to their trousseau. "There is an appetite for fusion wedding looks, though that is something I am personally not fond of. Weddings should not be tampered with and one should stick to the traditional clothing in line with one's roots and culture," he adds.

Ayush Kejriwal's creations

Lots of bold jewellery, statement dupattas and shawls, big skirts and tops with massive sleeves and shoulder pads. Chunky belts and combat boots will be trending in the upcoming seasons and Kejriwal is now busy working on a one-size-fits-all series that has oversized tops, skirts, pants and dupattas.

"They can be mixed and matched to create numerous looks. With upcycling and recycling of clothes trending big time, repeating outfits is no more frowned upon. The importance of slow fashion is being understood and practised, making it easier for everyone to experiment. We are moving in the right direction and it is only going to get better," he concludes.

On ayushkejriwal.com