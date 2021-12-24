Designer Pranay Baidya to enter the bespoke interiors space next year

Like many others, designer Pranay Baidya too feels the best thing that this prolonged pandemic did is to free fashion from the shackles of trends, refocussing it strongly towards more meaningful and economically sustainable design forms.

"Fostering crafts, handloom and local enterprise continues to be the most viable option for rejuvenating regional and rural economy post the pandemic," tells Pranay, who has gained in repute steadily for his eco-conscious ethnic creations.

With an increasing focus on digital opportunities in the last couple of years, most labels have amped up their online presence to stay afloat, and for those like Baidya, it has worked to their advantage. "This is an exciting new era for fashion industries globally. We have always been focussed on online retail, as that offers us the scope to reach out to a massive community of potential buyers globally,” states Baidya.

Pranay Baidya's creations

The designer, known for interpreting weaves in contemporary fashion language, is equally popular among brides who look out for mindful fashion.

"We have an infinite number of options to choose from when it comes to fabrics, outfits and jewellery that celebrate our heritage. Blending artisanal intricacies with contemporary outlooks is what a modern bride looks out for. There has been a significant shift in the Indian bridal scene post-pandemic due to more intimate weddings and what could be more precious than outfits crafted with fine silks, woven with pure gold zari or encrusted with Jaipur cut gemstones for the big day," states Pranay.

Pranay Baidya's creations

Baidya's upcoming SS’22 too showcases regional weaves in modern silhouettes and this time it is an ode to Bengal weaves. "We are delving deep into the world of Bengal textiles like Jamdani, muslin, Bengal cotton, and Mulberry silk. Saris, blouses, kaftans, kurtas and jackets will be a big part of this ensemble. There will also be a stunning range of men's printed shirts that will debut early next year," he explains.

With comfort dressing becoming a norm now, accessories have also evolved majorly, feels Baidya. "A kurta or a kaftan can easily be elevated by statement accessory pieces like bold earrings, headband and belt. The idea is to break down traditional styling rules, and just have fun," he adds.

Keeping in line with the demands of the times, Baidya has come up with a collection of temple jewellery from Kanchipuram that celebrates the age-old craft of creating exquisite pieces of wearable art inspired by the motifs, textures and figurines found in South Indian temples." The collection will showcase easy-to-style separates comprising earrings, pendants and bracelets, that go perfectly with contemporary ethnic wear," he mentions.

Pranay Baidya's creations

Never the one to shy away from experimenting, Baidya, is now busy working on a limited edition series of lifestyle products. "I am conceiving it under the realm of India Through Craft as a design atelier celebrating handcrafted objects, art, jewellery and textiles. It celebrates #handmadeinindia everyday objet d'art for modern spaces and will be supporting artisanal communities across the country" tells the enterprising designer.