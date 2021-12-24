New collabs, jazzy edits and plans for an accessories label kept Abhishek Dutta busy in 2020

Challenging set notions, mainstreaming grunge and turning heads with quirky prints are a few of the signature trademarks of designer Abhishek Dutta, who's equally popular for incorporating leather textures and patchwork sustainably in handwoven outfits.

Long before sustainability got trending, the futuristic designer had come up with his sustainable brand Parole (2017), which offers outfits put together by jail inmates.

Apart from the frills-free and lightweight wedding edit and seasonal collections of prints and weaves, this year saw the busy designer collaborate with Paris-based artist Livia Dudouit for a Spring-Summer line that was unveiled in the city post-pandemic before being exhibited at an art gallery in France.

Abhishek Dutta's creations

"This year was interesting for me with the first French collaboration with help of Alliance Francis du Bengale happened. More interesting collaborations with different foreign institutes are coming up soon and hopefully, they might travel abroad early next year," the designer informs.

Dutta feels, post-pandemic, it's all about comfort, sustainability and ethical fashion. "Slow fashion has taken a new forefront with handcrafted pieces and unique designs creating their own spaces and demands. Also, formal wear’s definition changed due to work-from-home. It had become more relaxed in look and there was an incorporation of colours with athleisure becoming a raging trend," says Abhishek.

Abhishek Dutta's creations

Dutta feels 2022 will see cold shoulders, high-waist pants, vintage prints and aqua colours dominating a young fashionista's wardrobe. "Fusion wear has evolved quite a bit with sari gowns, kurta jackets, corsets with saris and dhoti pants being the key trends this season. They will continue to rule for some time now, but with minimal embroidery and more emphasis on cuts and style," he feels.

Abhishek Dutta's creations

Keeping in line with the same, his upcoming SS'22 edit will be a sustainable capsule with an interesting take on the French fashion influence that seamlessly weaves in ancient techniques and the heritage of Bengal. "It will be a very well-cut, textured collection replete with my signature 3D embroidery consisting of both flowy and structured elements," he informs.

Besides his Spring-Summer collection, Dutta is also all set to launch his exclusive sustainable bags and belts line and I’m quite excited about the same too.

The phygital platforms saw a nice interface this year, but according to Dutta, though the digital showcase has reached designers' creations to a wider audience, physical shows will still remain intact in the niche market where they cater.

Abhishek Dutta's creations

Always a believer in evolving with the changing needs of the time, Dutta has already started exploring the international markets and planning to expand the visibility of his eponymous label globally.

"Highlighting local craftsmanship has become a focal point in all my collections along with signature cuts that make each piece more unique yet sustainable," signs off the designer.

On www.abhishekdutta.in

Twitter: @sharmidas