It’s a season of pop-ups and Chennai can’t seem to get enough of them. Nandini Varshnei’s The Armoire — one of Chennai’s most looked-forward to trunk fashion showcases — is back with their Spring-Summer edition in their sixth year and here’s what you can look forward to.

“This edition of the pop-up has been curated keeping in mind the shift in fashion trends and spending patterns post-pandemic. Minimalism has made a comeback. So while our focus remains on a robust curation of brands — as it did before — we have also taken care to ensure that the collection is easy to wear and the prices are affordable. One can look forward to a collection of easy-to-wear Indian, fusion and western ensembles and accessories ideal for upcoming summers, as well as wardrobe staples suited for the current work-from-home lifestyle and light occasion wear for all those intimate post-pandemic celebrations,” explains Nandini.

This edition of the showcase will bring six new designers to Chennai — Jaipur-based Tokree (Indian Wear), Delhi-based Tasuvure (Contemporary Wear), Delhi-based Sitaraa (Indian Wear), Punjab-based Nineh (Embroidered Linens), Mumbai-based Kresha Lulla (Western Wear) and Agra-based Rekha by Deepak Nagrani (Occasion Wear). The showcase will also feature Payal Singhal and Meghna Panchmatia from Mumbai; and Namrata Joshipura, Yavi, NEH, Outhouse, Aruni, Kalista, Kavita Bhartia, Shivani Bhargava and Trisara from Delhi.

“One should definitely keep an eye out for Payal Singhal’s ‘PS Pret’ collection of kaftans, pre-draped sarees and resort wear under Rs. 15,000, Namrata Joshipura’s ready-to-wear collection of Indo-Westerns that don’t break the bank, and lastly, some easy-to-wear Indian wear by Tokree Jaipur, Sitara and Nineh — all exhibiting in Chennai for the first time,” concludes the curator.

From Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000,

10th March 2021, 11am to 8pm at The Folly at Amethyst, Royapettah

DESIGNER SPEAK

Payal Singhal: “We are really happy to be coming to Chennai! We will be showcasing easy-to-wear separates in our signature PS prints and silhouettes, which can be worn in an Indian or western context or mixed and matched with pieces from one’s own wardrobe. We’re also showcasing a line of light occasion wear, especially suited to the ‘new normal’ intimate Indian wedding.”

Yadvi Agarwal of Yavi: “Yavi’s signature Impressionist prints are created using a surface development technique that has a journey of its own. Painted layer over layer with brush strokes and found objects, we create a contemporary canvas on our garments. We invite Chennai to come explore the world of Yavi Impressionists and Shiboris at our trunk show in Chennai with The Armoire.”

Sonal Saraf of Tasuvure: “Tasuvure is all about putting a contemporary spin on traditional silhouettes with our innovative use of micro-pleats paired with rich fabrics like brocade. Chennaiites can look forward to our collection of easy-to-wear micro-pleated saree gowns, tunic sets and co-ordinated western wear that is extremely functional, wrinkle-proof, light-weight, remarkably versatile and can be worn at any time of the day or night.”

Sanyuka Singh of Tokree: “Tokree Jaipur is very excited to be in Chennai for the first time with The Armoire! Our signature traditional and minimal aesthetic paired with the use of natural fabrics, make Tokree a perfect fit for Chennai climate year round.”