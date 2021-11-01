Sabyasachi takes down mangalsutra ad after political backlash

Couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee was forced to pull down his Mangalsutra ad campaign, after facing backlash on social media, from BJP politicians and following a ‘warning’ from Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who gave the designer a 24-hour deadline to withdraw the ad.

"In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So, we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign," Sabyasachi stated in an Instagram story.

The ‘offensive’ ad featured a woman wearing the mangalsutra while dressed in a blouse with a plunging neckline and standing next to a bare chested man.



