Priyata Banik on why conscious kitsch is fashion’s next big thing 

Instagram brands’ may be having a cultural moment but the phenomenon of ‘DM buying’ hints at the possibilities for the direct-to-consumer approach that is re-shaping global fashion. Designer Priyata Banik shares the fact that she and her buyers share the same ethical values reflects in her sales.

“This would explain why I have been able to sell so many pieces during the pandemic; I only use leftover household elements to make jewellery, I do research on whether these materials are nature-friendly, clearly the pandemic moved us all to learn more about our environment which has only helped my connect with my buyers,” the designer shares.

Her label Priyata Artwork has earned quite the renown for using discarded wood, loofah, used wires, glass, fabric scraps etc to make jewellery. We caught up with the designer to learn how post-pandemic fashion buying turned conscious and narrative-driven.

Tell us about your production process

I use mundane household objects to make jewellery, leftover elements like stone dust, glass, discarded wires or nails, broken crockery. I even used organic pistachio shells for a recent piece. I make sure what I use is environment-friendly. Each piece takes at least 12-13 days, from design to final production. I do want to scale up but it’s tricky because I am the only one at work; so I usually produce single pieces since each of them has a backstory and need meticulous attention.

You have designed some interesting divinity-inspired pieces for Puja…

Yes, there’s Durga, Ganesh etc. My pink lotus necklace (lotuses are usually offered to Durga) uses leftover fabrics and I used threadwork for the detailing. I reused metal wires for the veins in the flowers.

Your brand saw some growth during the pandemic

Yes, I was working non-stop! I think because people were spending so much time online, they had a lot of leisure to explore new brands. That’s what I did too! But I also think people are leaning towards conscious buying; the pandemic has been so difficult for everyone, people grew more compassionate towards animals, nature. I usually share the inspiration behind my jewellery on social media, I think it helped my buyers connect with my designs and I have found buyers around the world.

Starts from Rs 650

For orders DM @priyata_artwork