Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: From JJ Valaya's opulent collection to Chola's flowy silhouettes, here's a recap

After a sneak-peek into Tarun Tahiliani’s collection The Reunion last night, the first day at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week began with GenNext designers Deepit Chugh and Twinkle Hanspal. While Deepit presented an energetic men’s wear line, Twinkle showcased a collection for women in a subtle colour palette but with an emphasis on colour blocking. There was an emphasis on fabric cording, line stitch and dabka embroidery.





Abirr and Nanki's astrology and astronomy-inspired collection

As the day progressed we saw Abirr and Nanki’s presenting an astrology and astronomy-inspired collection with their ready-to-wear label Limerick, Pondicherry-based Naushad Ali re-interpreting Indian weaving techniques and bringing multi-coloured bold strokes of Jamdani in textured cotton and a discussion on NFT revolution in fashion.





Sohaya Mishra's label Chola presented easy separates, deconstructed styles and flowy silhouettes

The evening saw Sohaya Mishra’s label Chola presenting easy separates, deconstructed styles and flowy silhouettes in saturated hues like yellow, green, pinks, blue, and neutrals like white and black. Pre-stitched sarees, asymmetrical dresses, boxy shirts, crop tops and jackets came together with trousers and skirts for everyday luxury wear.

Couturier Arpita Mehta’s bridal collection

Couturier Arpita Mehta’s bridal collection presented a dreamlike offering for the wedding trousseau. Created in exquisite hues of dust pink, mint, fuchsia, and scarlet and silhouettes that are elegant and uncluttered, the collection featured ethereal hand-embroidered creations aiming at the bride and her close-knit circle of BFFs.



Veteran designer and couturier JJ Valaya expanded his Ottoman-inspired collection with Rumeli, adding a lot of glamour to the fashion week. The collection which he described as ‘a piece of history so special that it inspires pieces of art today’ presented an amalgamation of rich fabrics, intricate detailing and age-old embroideries. Blending Turkish elements with riches from the Balkans, it was a testimony of opulence.



Whose collection did you like the most? Tell us in the comments below!