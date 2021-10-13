Breezy comfort

Kochi-Native Alda Davis is a dentist by profession and pursues her passion in fabrics and designing through her online venture ‘Alda Designer.’ Started three years ago, the venture focuses more on releasing Tunics and party wear sarees in organza. The dentist cum designer is also accompanied by her sister, Dalsa Davis, who is an artist by profession.

Alda’s flowy, minimally detailed, seasonal tunic wears come in crape silk and premium georgette. “Detailings are done mostly in beads and it will be given on the neckline and chest portion,” says Alda, who also runs a craft venture, Solemn. The daily tunic wear collections are real show-stealers. The printed cotton kurtis and dress tunics have patchworks and floral prints. “Dress tunics are the most popular design. They come in puffed sleeves, halter necks and some are back tied,” she adds.

The collection of sarees in pure organza fabric is one of the key statements of Alda designers. Adding minimal scallop designs on the ends, pure organza is adorned by cut beads, silk thread, and beads. All the designs and details are handcrafted. “Since the material used is pure organza, it is comfortable, breezy and can be carried easily.

No matter what colour you give for the material, it can uplift the elegance of those who use it,” says Alda. The collections are mostly released in pastel shades. Line designs embellished with cut beads, sequence, pearls, and Royal blue with intricate thread works on the pallu are the best sellers.

Alda has plans to release its autumn collection ‘Eternal bliss.’ The flowy pastel shade tunics will be out in tie and dye designs. Organza sarees with minimal beadworks will also be released shortly.

Instagram: @aldadesigner

Price: Saree from Rs 10,000, Tunics from Rs 2,500