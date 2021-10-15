Reliance Brands Limited buys 40 per cent stake in Manish Malhotra's eponymous label

In the past year, celebrated designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani have gone into partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL). Now, it's Manish Malhotra's turn to sign on an investor. The renowned designer, has partnered with Reliance Brands Limited, which has bought a 40 per cent stake in his eponymous company.

It was reported that Manish, who recently launched a collection of NFTs at the recently-concluded FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, will keep his position as managing and creative head of the brand.

“From the largest luxury couture stores in Delhi and Hyderabad; the launch of India’s first couture virtual store; and redefining glamour at Indian weddings, I have always aimed to set benchmarks across the life of the brand. The collaboration with Reliance Brands Ltd. was a natural decision for me, as it represents both Reliance’s astute vision and the family’s deep affinity for crafts and culture. As the brand aims for international expansion, business diversification, and renewed creative growth, there could have been no better strategic partner to accompany us on this journey,” Manish Malhotra said in a statement.