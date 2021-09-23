Rangoli is easing buyers into celebratory shopping with a multi-pronged approach

In tandem with changing consumer sensibilities, homegrown brands are working towards cultivating a fluid, shopper-friendly approach. While a lean, pared-down manufacturing design can help brands navigate an unpredictable market, for labels like Rangoli that have established a repertoire, maximising the brand umbrella has proved to be viable.

For the better part of three decades, Rangoli has been one of the most bankable names in ethnic wear, with a focus on intricate textiles, impeccable tailoring and an expertly curated range of Silk, Gadwal, Kota, Benarasi saris and much more. The brand is currently moving towards a more efficient design by compartmentalising its versatile output with targeted in-house brands, a celebration wear edit, a collection of ethically crafted artisanal saris and a festive men’s line.

A red bridal look from Mriga Trishna

“The Mriga Trishna collection works with some new themes, it’s a range of saris made with responsibly sourced materials that we wanted to offer just in time for the Pujas. Panache, on the other hand, is our in-house brand that lines up quirky vibrant tones in Indo-western curations. Youve is a bespoke celebration wear brand that also offers wedding apparel, along with exclusive cuts and silhouettes, and Ranjh is the men’s premium ethnic wear line that we have just introduced,” Nikhil Jain of Rangoli shares.

Rangoli’s festive edits prove modernity and tradition aren’t exclusive of each other, especially as young shoppers lean towards authentic design elements. For its line of celebration drapes, Rangoli goes for a diverse lookbook with opulent zari embroideries, delicate sequin work, immaculate gold borders, muted tones and elaborate embroideries.

Lehengas from Panache

Panache goes for wearable styling which is great for shoppers looking to stock up on dressy, contemporary picks be it elegant silk salwar suits to palazzo sets, ready-to-wear gowns, flared silk lehenga. In the bespoke wear spectrum, Youve tries to introduce some cosmopolitan, urban influences that also lead to versatile and transitional celebration wear, be it the circular-cut lehengas, breezy floral detailing, cascading ruffle saris, artisanal embellishments, intricate sequin or crystal work.

A structured lehenga by Youve

With the re-emergence of retail, the one-stop-shop model can be the most practical format for labels that already enjoy customer loyalty, especially if they’re pursuing the 'phygital' experience. “Our online platform is doing great so far, we launched the 2.0 version last month,” Jain confirms. Rangoli’s site is designed as a catalogue of workable looks and a detail-led index, that can keep the pickiest of buyers engaged for a long time, while the label’s flagship stores offer a seamless offline buying experience.