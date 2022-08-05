SneakinOut is back in Bengaluru to celebrate the love of sneakers and streetwear culture

After the major success of its first season, SoleSearch and SteppinOut are back with another edition of SneakinOut, a festival that celebrates street culture. “Apart from being a dream destination for sneaker addicts, this event is an inclusive escape for anyone who is fascinated with learning more about street culture,” says Safdhar Adhoor, from SteppinOut. This pan-Indian cultural festival, which will take place across nine cities, promises to be even bigger than its first edition. The event will showcase a massive curated selection of sneakers and streetwear from renowned international brands, and some of the biggest homegrown Indian brands.



The festival is expected to feature global brands such as Off White, Drew and Fear of God. Luxury brands such as Prada, Balenciaga, Dior and Louis Vuitton are also expected to make an appearance at the festival with their latest streetwear apparel and accessories. The festival will be hosting a live auction where a precious collection of hyped sneakers and streetwear from brands such as Jordan, Nike, Fear of God and the Anti Social Social Club will be put on display.





But if you have your eyes on something more local, SneakinOut also has a curated lineup of over 100 brands from around the country. “These were selected based on their presence in the streetwear scene, the designs communicated by their clothing and their brand personalities,” says Abhishek Bardia from SoleSearch, an online platform to buy, sell and bid on streetwear. Rising Indian streetwear labels such as Farak, Almost Gods, Unscramble, KNN Calcutta, Instinct First, Kavith and many more would be bringing their best collections to the venues. Almost Gods, a luxury streetwear brand started in 2018, whose design philosophy and choice of materials are inspired by the culture around them also have a ‘resurrected fabrics’ line that makes use of recycled fabrics.



Along with its highly anticipated curation of sneakers and streetwear, the festival will also feature a range of activities like dance offs and rap battles along with performances by artists such as DJ SA, Parimal Shais and Emcee Arjun.

Rs 199 upwards. August 7, 3 pm. At JW Marriott Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road