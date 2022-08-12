Pallavi Poddar’s latest bridal edit The Saaz Collection is all about unconventional colours and contemporary cuts

Fairfield by Marriott recently decked up like royalty to host the 3rd East India edition of Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. The night buzzed with fashion divas of the country, and an enthusiastic crowd looking to host a gala wedding in the coming months. Renowned bridal fashion designer Pallavi Poddar, took this opportunity to launch her winter wedding collection 2022-2023 that goes by the title The Saaz Collection. An opulent fashion walk followed next, showcasing an eclectic collection of lehengas, cocktail gowns and sarees. We caught up with the designer to know more about the current bridal trends, options for the bridesmaids and if heavily embellished lehengas are passé.

What thoughts have you put into The Saaz Collection?

The Urdu word Saaz literally translates into Melody and this collection upholds symphonies spun out of musical notes. This particular collection portrays musical harmony through each of the pieces. The collection has been curated for the modern bride exuding confidence with a bohemian touch. The cuts and silhouettes are quite up to date with plunging necklines, trails, capes and bustier tops. These modern aspects of a bridal attire have been merged smoothly with traditional embroidery, carrying on its shoulders the charm of antiquity. Saaz is segmented into four categories including The Grand Ballroom tailored for engagement ceremonies, Lalitya that hosts a range of sarees for the bride and her family members of all age, Jalsaghar is all about Sangeet rituals and includes a range of lehengas while Parampara is the main bridal segment that includes wedding lehengas.

Is there any particular colour palette that has gained momentum this season?

Mustard and Rust are two colours that are ruling the bridal colour palette at the moment. We have also focused on a lot of pastels and gradually moved on to darker shades.

Pallavi Poddar

What is trending for bridesmaids this season?

We have a range of lehengas and gowns tailored particularly for the bridesmaids. These pieces are quite feminine and delicate. We have tried to not make it too embellished or bright so as to not steal the spotlight from the bride. The blouses display unique cuts and are embellished with pearls to add a touch of glamour and elegance to the outfits.

How has the bridal trend evolved over the past few seasons?

The bridal market has seen a magnanimous shift in the past few years, especially in terms of the colour palette. The bridal shade of choice was mostly red earlier, which has slowly evolved into brides looking for more options in colours like mehendi green, mustard and rust. They are experimenting more on their D day, so that they look different yet traditional.

Are heavy bridal lehengas a thing from the past now?

Yes there are brides out there looking for lighter options, but heavy bridal lehengas are still selling well. It is mainly because brides want to make their wedding day special, and for a fact it is one of those occasions that will not come back. We have brides-to-be walking into our stores looking for light, manageable options but most of them end up buying heavy ones. However, we do have a bridal range that covers the entire light to heavy spectrum.

Is there a style tip that you would like to share with brides looking to pick the perfect piece?

It’s important for every bride to research well before choosing the final bridal piece. Brides should not come in with a particular look on their minds and need to acknowledge their own unique identities. Social media plays a big role in shaping bridal choices these days, but a bride-to-be needs to understand and acknowledge their identity which in course should get reflected in her bridal attire.

Destination weddings are back post pandemic. What sort of ensembles are trending for the same?

The number of guests is usually a lot more close knit as compared to home weddings, so even for destination weddings we try to adhere to certain colour palettes and silhouettes for each type. If someone is getting married in a palatial set up, the lehenga has to match up to the glamour. If the destination is in some faraway land off shore, we give them a very traditional lehenga with a contemporary approach whereas we move towards pastel colours for beach weddings. The latter usually happens to have a dreamy, flowery setup which must reflect on the bridal attire as well.

What would you consider as some absolute bridal wardrobe essentials?

The best wardrobe essential for a bride has to be a nice, sweet smile followed by confidence. The bride should be confident enough to know that she is the centre of attraction for that particular day.

What can we expect from your upcoming collections?

Once we wrap up with our current engagements, we will be moving on to the seasonal spring collection.