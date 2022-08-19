Designer Nivedita Saboo’s latest collection interprets Wonder Woman through a merger of desi weaves and international silhouettes

If Wonder Woman from the DC Universe has always left you in awe, designer Nivedita Saboo’s latest Luxury Pret curation titled Believe in Wonder is something you must lay your eyes upon. Inspired by the Amazonian warriors of Themyscira, this edit brings together the essence of power dressing with traditional textiles and weaves. Boasting of a wide variety of pieces for men and women, an outfit from this collection can be the perfect choice of clothing for your next gala affair, be it a wedding or a red carpet event.

Nivedita Saboo

What made you particularly choose Wonder Woman from the DC Universe?

Designing a collaborative collection for the iconic Wonder Woman has been an honour for me. Wonder Woman is a pop icon that I have admired since childhood. She is daring enough to go into unchartered territories and won’t take no for an answer. There is this inherent need in her to care for others, and she doesn’t conform to gender stereotypes. This compassionate, driven superhero that believes in truth, justice and equality resonates with me and the generation of today is exactly the reason I have crafted the Believe in Wonder collection.

How was it collaborating with an international platform like Warner Bros? How did it happen?

The collection that emerged out of my collaboration with Warner Bros Consumer Products to design their prêt, couture and accessories collections resonates a lot with my signature style. It feels wonderful to represent India on the global platform, and be recognised by an entity like Warner Bros. Having seen my international collections over the years, the team at Warner Bros Consumer Products felt like my design ethos, powerful seams and attention to detail would be seamlessly in sync with their vibe, hence the collaborative edit followed next, soon enough.

What are some predominant features, cuts, embroidery and silhouettes used in this edit?

All the patterns, seams, silhouettes and techniques of cut and sew used in the Believe in Wonder collection are inspired from the superheroic costumes and the muscular structure of the human body. This edit combines patterns weaved out of pleating and quilting, while modern silhouettes and rich fabrics are combined with intricate embroideries to make it as unique as possible and has couture pieces for both men and women.

How have you merged the concept of Wonder Woman with menswear?

For this collection, I have drawn inspiration from the architecture, history and the spirit of the Amazonian warriors in Themyscira that support and uplift each other. The collection of menswear is a fusion of the brand’s timeless precision patterns with sharp and edgy cut and sews detailing, hand quilting patterns and 3D pleating techniques. The collection is adorned with intricate surface textures, bespoke digital prints and bold colours. The collection is a strong representation of luxury.

Would you like to share any styling tips for women who wish to don this edit?

This collection is versatile and can be carried as separates with equal elan. The silk organza cut and sew shirt with signature appliqué and digital printed detailing can be teamed up with stretch trousers, skirts or be overlayered with dungarees to style them differently for different occasions. Our gold- silver and rhodium Wonder Woman waist belts can be styled with a black dress, a cocktail outfit or a jumpsuit as seen in the images of this collection. This belt can be used to accentuate and accessories any ensemble. Our digital printed jackets can also be styled with accessories or power shoulders to make it a dressy evening wear outfit or worn plain to make a comfortable, chic day outfit. The digital printed and embellished jacket can be worn with an inner bustier and slim trousers but at the same time look equally nice belted and worn with a dress. The vision of this collection was to create separates that are versatile, comfortable and can easily blend into any woman’s wardrobe.

What other collaborations do you have on your mind?

We have a lot of new projects and collaborations coming up this year. We are also in the process of rebranding - The “Nivedita Saboo” brand will now be known as ‘Nivedita’. We will also be launching an exclusive Pret Athleisure collection this autumn winter 2022 in collaboration with Warner Brothers Consumer Products.

Where: nivedita.com

Price: Rs. 12,500 onwards