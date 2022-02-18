Sawan Gandhi's cocktail edit Illume is a blend of captivating colours, intricate motifs and tonal embroidery

Weddings in India are often a week-long affair often boasts of lavish ceremonies, each of which call for their own unique dress code. A cocktail party is one such occasion that brings together celebratory ways from the East and the West. If you need lessons on how to create a contemporary look with a traditional silhouette, Sawan Gandhi’s latest collection- Illume, is something you just cannot miss.

The much adored Delhi based designer’s cocktail edit is a blend of captivating colours, intricate motifs and tonal embroidery dazzling with Swarovski crystals and hand-dyed beads.

What was the main idea behind your newest edit- Illume?

Through “Illume” I wanted to explore glamorous cocktail options that bring together the best of both worlds.The edit displays flowy silhouettes adorned by our signature sequin embroidery. Each of the pieces mark timeless designs, highlighting elegance and finesse. The collection is home to a range of sequined cocktail sarees and lehengas for women and bandhgalas in shades of black and blue for men.

Is there an artisanal touch to this collection?

Each piece from our house is inspired by our rich heritage. We always work with local artisans to breathe life into our bespoke craftsmanship. I believe in making a fashion statement while not straying away from tradition.

How does the name for this collection - Illume, reflect on the silhouettes?

Illume is an ode to winter colours, since statement making pieces don’t usually need to conform to traditional bright shades. The sleek silhouettes pose a striking balance between sombre shades and glitter. Each piece is hand-tailored with our special sequin embroidery illuminating the hues through the light they reflect.

Is there any particular colour palette or fabric that you have adhered to for this collection?

Illume demonstrates shades we associate with parties. The handpicked colours explore hues of black, gold, ombre grey, midnight blue, navy blue, purple wine and red on lightweight fabrics like net, organza and georgette satin. In Illume one can pick from a black lehenga with a deep V-necked choli and silver sequined floral embroidery, a golden handwoven organza saree, an ombré grey full length skirt paired with a dark grey blouse & black see through to name a few. The masculine weaves include a fitted, ombre midnight blue bandhgala and a purple wine, velvet bandhgala with cutdana motif among others.

Upcoming collections that we should look forward to?

At the moment, we are focusing on Illume. However, we are planning to do something exciting this coming summer.

Price Range - INR 80,000 onwards