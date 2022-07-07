International stars dazzle the ramp for Balenciaga Fall Couture 2022

Spanish fashion house Balenciaga is known for creating art with its couture pieces. This year again, the luxe couturier took it to the ramp with its fall collection and we must say it was studded with stars. The Balenciaga Fall Couture 2022 saw celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell grace the ramp with elan. Conceptualised around a dystopian fashion multiverse, Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director of the fashion house channelized futuristic elements through this edit.

The Fall’22 collection was dominated by the presence of high-tech face shields paired with black stockings, heels and gloves. The models were styled in an out- worldly manner and had an extra- terrestrial feel to them but with the best fashion couture. The silhouettes showcased were predominantly hoodies, sweatshirts and worn-out denims. The edit also sported a few wrinkled pieces in aluminium-like volumes followed by the dystopian Balenciaga neoprene hub.

Here are a few star moments from the Balenciaga Fall Couture 2022, that we couldn’t keep our eyes off from

Nicole Kidman

Nicole has been a blessing to us with her brilliant acting skills in movies like Moulin Rouge!, Far and Away and The Beguiled. This year she turned heads in a different way by walking the ramp for Balenciaga Fall Couture 2022. She looked nothing but absolutely stunning in that silver metallic dress, black gloves paired with black heels and black stockings. She is making it hard to keep our eyes off her.

Kim Kardashian

We all remember Kim Kardashian’s famous Met Gala Balenciaga look. Now she hit back again with her stunning and bold appearance on the Balenciaga runway. She was seen with her daughter North who stole hearts with her presence amidst supermodels. The mother- daughter duo looked absolutely stunning.

Dua Lipa

The British Singer has made her way into our hearts with her songs and now she has stepped in to conquer the fashion world. Dua Lipa is so talented that it is sometimes astonishing how good she is with her songs as well as walking the ramp. She made us lose our minds when she walked for Versace and she did it again this year with Balenciaga. She walked the ramp in a canary yellow dress paired with black gloves, stockings, and heels and she looked absolutely breathtaking!

Naomi Campbell

We all know her from her glorious modelling days and here she is again to prove that women in her 50s can walk a mountain in heels. She is known for bringing out the best runway walks and her grace on the Balenciaga runway this year was something to die for. She walked the ramp in a black leather gown paired with black gloves. She really proved age is just a number and if a woman wants to have her moment, nothing can stop her.