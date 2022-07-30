Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s latest collection Fibonacci is an ode to intricate detailing

Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s launched their new collection, Fibonacci, at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in Delhi with Malaika Arora as the showstopper. The actress wore an embellished sheer midnight blue gown with a thigh-high split and plunging neckline.

Inspired by the Fibonacci wave, every pattern in the collection is uniform, built with clear lines and divisions. The designers have used fabrics like nude tulles, breezy organza, and opulent velvets overlapped with intricately embellished embroideries into fantastical dreamscapes of pearls, crystals and sequins. A combination of cutwork, crystals and tassels produce visual movement like in a kaleidoscope. As with the equation of whirling squares, RGRK’s Fibonacci presents a clever use of metallic shine and reflection in the form of hand-embroidered origami figures. We learn that each of these pieces is intricately hand done, taking 1,600 - 2,000 hours to make.

“We built this collection for global India dancing at a Sangeet one evening and waltzing across Vienna’s historic ballrooms another. Every piece is our ode to detail taking up to 2000 hours to make,” says Rohit.

In a nod to the wave patterns, RGRK’s collection traverses the spectrum of blues from mineral to midnight, using shades of grey, coral, hearthstone and teal to create points of focus. Fibonacci however, at its heart, is a nod to craft- both structural and artistic where every piece is a study in precision. For men, this is a collection of constructed jackets, sheer embellished shirts, draped kurtas and layered suits. For women, it’s about cocktail lehengas, draped sarees and gowns from your dreams. The thigh-grazing split tilts a balance, a plunging neckline redirects the Fibonacci wave, and an engineered bustier performs a human function while ensuring aesthetic grace. For men, it’s the precise placement of every stitch in a tuxedo, and every sparkle of a sequined kurta.

Fibonacci brings together the designer duo’s dedication to the study of structure in art and architecture, transferring these learnings into the design. “It introduces an architect’s point of view to sarees and lehengas, weaving international silhouettes into Indian patterns for a bride and groom with a global outlook, making sure that every garment fits well and remains light,” explains Rahul.

Price on request. Available online.

