“This is not my wished life…!” read fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella’s suicide note

Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead at her boutique studio in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on June 11.

According to the Banjara Hills Circle Inspector, Prathyusha was found lying in the bathroom with a suicide note in her hand. A bottle of carbon monoxide was also found in the bathroom, which is suspected to be the cause of death.



The note read — "This is not my wished life…! I don't want to be a burden to my parents..! Everyday, I am crying. Sorry to my parents, and all my friends and well-wishers..! - Prathyusha Garimella (sic)."

Prathyusha had visited the boutique on Saturday morning and when she did not come out till afternoon, the watchman went to check on her. After getting no response, the watchman reportedly alerted the neighbours, who informed the police.

The police later filed a case and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.



Prathyusha worked as a fashion designer for several leading Bollywood and Tollywood personalities like Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pedneker, and Keerthy Suresh. She studied fashion designing in the US and started a label in her name in 2013.

Actor Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela took to Twitter to offer her condolences. “My bestie my dearest friend. Gone too soon - Upset/ Pissed / Sad She had the best of everything, career, friends & family - yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace. #rip P (sic)” she wrote.

