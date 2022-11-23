Celebrity stylist Ami Patel speaks about her idea, what Bengaluru means to her, tips and fashion hacks 

In a room filled with much buzz, celebrity designer Ami Patel walked in calm and composed. And the secret to that lies in her daily quiet time. "I meditate twice a day and that helps," says Patel, who calls the city her second home. Incidentally her home is very close to the Art Of Living Center on Kanakapura Road, which she frequents often. "I have been coming to Bengaluru for years now. I come here on holidays and have a lot of friends here."

The celebrity designer, who is the stylist of Bollywood fashionistas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, was in the city for a workshop on the trends of wedding dressings, organised by The House of Angadi. Patel says, "You can wear something extremely traditional and still look modern. Our Indian handloom is so rich and timeless and there is more than one way that you style them.”

Ami Patel

Patel was the brain behind the wedding trousseau of Bhatt and Chopra, which then became trends. "Priyanka wanted her outfit to be an all-red and the lehenga she wore was such a revolution. Sabya (Sabyasachi Mukherjee) made it that way too with hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and layers of thread work. Even Alia's wedding saree had the same impact too. After her wedding everyone wanted to go in for whites," says Patel.

Not everyone has access to designer clothes or a stylist. To them, Patel, who has just returned from Paris and was dressed in a white shirt and blue denims, suggests following the trick of 'less is more".

"Try and have a statement piece," says Patel, who usually prefers to have a simpler personal style even though she has access to numerous choices. "Rather than following a fashion trend, find out what works for you," she concludes.