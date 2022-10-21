Uzma Firoz’s Style Addict is going big on Kundan pieces and Mathapattis this Diwali

8 years back Uzma Firoz kickstarted her journey as a jewellery designer by putting up an exhibition under the banner of her brainchild Style Addict. Fast forward to today, she runs a successful label sought after by popular faces in the tinsel town. Known for bespoke costume jewellery with pieces both in the affordable and niche price range, their Diwali collection includes Kundan malas and chokers alongside neon funky pieces that can go a long way depending on the way it is styled. We catch up with Uzma to understand what’s trending this festive season.

Uzma Firoz

How is Style Addict different from other jewellery brands?

Choices have evolved drastically over the years and people are growingly getting into the trend of picking up bespoke pieces for each of their OTDs. Divas like to pair their dresses with eclectic pieces depending on the occasion and steer away from repeating the same ones frequently. Style Addicts’ pieces range from fashionable chunky pieces to artistic ones, hence making each of the items very unique and haute. Style Addict is an extension of my inner aesthetics and a fruit of my efforts over the years.

What does your Diwali collection look like?

We cater to every sort of fashion requirement with pieces in the junk category as well as semi-precious ones. I have launched a special Kundan collection this Diwali that features a plethora of long Malas, some of which have pendants as well. They are accentuated with semi-precious beads. This collection also displays a range of fancy as well as artistic chokers, that can be paired with traditional, fusion and modern outfits.

Richa Sharma in Style Addict jewellery

Are there any gifting pieces that you have curated for Diwali?

There are a few extremely affordable gifting pieces that start from Rs. 500 onwards. Neon pieces in colours like shocking pink, electric blue and fluorescent green are trending. The Neon collection boasts of asymmetric and geometric designs. Style Addict has also curated a special range of Mathapattis, taking cue from Alia Bhatt’s bridal trousseau. A lot of customers are ordering in the embellished headbands and pairing it up with heavily studded earrings.

Price: Rs. 500 onwards.

Instagram: @style_addict_jewellery

Store: Sec A, P- 115 Metropolitan Society, Kolkata- 700105