Textile design maestro Gaurang Shah shows India’s weaving traditions at Whispers of Loom show in Hyderabad  

In a captivating tribute to India's rich textile heritage on National Handloom Day, Gaurang Shah, eminent textile maestro and notable virtuoso of the Jamdani weave, unveiled a fashion show titled Whispers of the Loom at Gaurang’s Kitchen. The presentation was a mesmerising blend of classical Indian music, graceful dance performances and an entrancing fashion parade.

Whispers of the Loom

Models gracefully walked the stage adorned in meticulously crafted handloom saris. These garments bore the hallmark weaves of regions like Dhaka, Kashmir, Kota, Andhra Pradesh, Benaras and more, each specialising in the intricate techniques of jamdani, ikkat, jaquard kanchi, and chikankari. The emphasis of the exquisite display was the elegant jamdani weaving style, an age-old treasure in India's textile heritage.

Ensembles from the collection

Post the event, Gaurang said, "India's diverse and graceful weaves represent the soul of our nation's cultural tapestry. By embracing these timeless techniques, we not only cherish our heritage but also empower countless weavers and artisans who dedicate their lives to their art."

Also Read: Handmade is heart made, says designer Ayush Kejriwal



Furthermore, the presentation featured a deeply moving act by a quartet of kathak dancers, whose enticing presence added an enchanting ambiance to the occasion. Supported by the live melodies of sarangi, tabla and flute, their fluid and graceful dance movements paid a reverent homage to the artistic splendor of the handcrafted saris.

Email: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada

