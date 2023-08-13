Beyoncé shines in Gaurav Gupta's neon green sari gown at Renaissance World Tour concert

Beyoncé once again took the fashion world by storm with her recent appearance on stage during her Renaissance World Tour concert, donning an exquisite creation by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Known for his intricate and avant-garde designs, Gaurav's outfit choice added a touch of desi glamour to Beyoncé's performance.

The stunning outfit in question was a sari gown from Gaurav's Hiranyagarbha Paris Couture Week Autumn Winter 23/24 collection. This fusion of ‘couture meets Renaissance’ was met with resounding applause from Beyoncé's fans and fashion enthusiasts worldwide. As images of the singer in the neon green ensemble were shared online, admirers flooded the comments section with praise.

One fan humorously stated, “Well you know you've made it when Beyoncé wears your designs.” Another suggested that Beyoncé should be nominated for a fashion award based on this stunning ensemble.

Gaurav shared snapshots of Beyoncé in his creation on Instagram, captioning the post, “It should cost a billion to look this good. Couture meets Renaissance.” He also shared another post revealing details about the breathtaking outfit.

The sari gown embodied Gaurav's signature design aesthetic, featuring captivating swirl structures and elegantly cascading silhouettes. The ensemble boasted a one-shoulder neckline, strategic cut-out detailing that highlighted Beyoncé's décolletage and waist, a flowy skirt with a dramatic thigh-slit, and a captivating cape structure with a hood that gracefully enveloped her head, trailing into a floor-sweeping train.

Beyoncé's styling complemented the outfit impeccably, with sheer criss-cross mesh stockings, shimmering gold body glitter, a statement silver bracelet, diamond rings, and ornate diamond ear cuffs. Strappy neon green high heels added a pop of colour, while her hair flowed in centre-parted waves. A touch of shimmering green eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes, feathered brows, nude lips, and dewy, radiant skin completed the glamorous look.

