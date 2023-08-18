Falguni Shane Peacock unveil a bridal collection inspired by the art nouveau style of architecture  

Amidst the hallowed corridors of time, where the golden glow of enlightenment pierced through the tapestry of history, a remarkable era emerged — the Renaissance. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of antiquity, this period brought forth an array of masterpieces boasting a symphony of vibrant colours and intricate brushstrokes. France played a pivotal role in perfecting tapestries from the 14th to 17th centuries, gaining popularity among royalty and the elite.

During their trips to this western European country, designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock encountered various art and architecture from this bygone era and decided on capturing its essence in their latest collection Renaissance Reverie, which they unveiled at the recently concluded India Couture Week 2023. “As designers, the Renaissance era continues to be an endless source of inspiration for us. In our 2022 collection, Love Forever, we were inspired by the opulence of French tapestries and the intricate artworks that adorned the period. This year, too, we found ourselves drawn back to this remarkable period, eager to study and understand its artistic treasures deeper,” Shane Peacock begins.

Falguni Shane Peacock’s new collection pays homage to the era’s architectural wonders and awe-inspiring artworks by marrying them with the vibrant hues and embroidery textures of Indian culture, techniques and craftsmanship. “For us, travel holds immense significance and serves as a fountain of inspiration for our collections. We like to observe local customs, interact with the artists and artisans and appreciate the arts and craftsmanship that is indigenous to each region. Last year, when we visited the MET Museum, its display of rich tapestries left us amazed and a similar feeling occurred when visiting the House of Lords in London,” he elaborates. Renaissance Reverie presents a lineup of 87 outfits, each meticulously crafted with their signature materials like tulle and raw silk. The collection features an array of silhouettes including fish-cut lehengas, ball-gown style lehengas and lehengas adorned with bows, boleros and feathered capes instead of the traditional dupattas. Additionally, the atelier also introduces opulent gowns embellished with luxurious feathered trails. Their men’s edit boasts sherwanis detailed with bejewelled sehras, adding a touch of regal elegance to the ensemble.

“We drew immense inspiration from art nouveau, French architecture’s grandeur and even artworks of renowned artists like Chagall, Picasso, Braque and Le Corbusier. All of this, coupled with our visits to France, has served as an influence for this collection to come to life,” the designer reveals.

The ensembles from this couture collection represent a narrative of cultural exchange, paying homage to the invaluable lessons that history has to offer. One example of this cultural exchange can be seen in the use of intricate embroidery techniques like hand-embroidered pieces using silk threadwork and metal threadwork. At the same time, the designers embrace modernity by incorporating chrome appliqué, a technique that adds a contemporary touch to their creations. “Moreover, the motifs adorning our garments are heavily inspired by the Renaissance era. These motifs serve as a bridge between the past and the present, embodying the spirit of cultural exchange,” Shane shares.

Each shade in the collection’s colour palette has been thoughtfully chosen to tell a unique story and evoke a spectrum of emotions. From the hue of strawberry yoghurt and Portland grey to the interplay of vibrant accents like sugar coral, primrose yellow and purple ash — the colour palette gives a contemporary twist. The richness of Aztec brown and almandine further adds a dimension to their designs while soft whites and pastels provide a delicate touch, allowing intricate embroidery and textures to stand out.

“From the massive congratulatory calls and messages we’ve received over the last few days, it has all been heartwarming. It has brought us sheer joy to see the number of people bookmarking their favourite looks and expressing their desire to sport them. Now, we are excited to be making a comeback at the upcoming New York Fashion Week and simultaneously planning our expansion in both India and the United States. Furthermore, we are also debuting soon with accessories, bags and sunglasses, ” he

signs off.

Price on request. Available online.

