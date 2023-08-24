Designer Raj Shroff on his post-pandemic visit to the city 

Bangalore-based designer Raj Shroff was recently in Kolkata showcasing his brands Ravage and Mayflower at a special pop-up held in Vachi. Indulge caught up with the designer on his collections, pop-up models, and more.

Tell us about your labels Ravage and Mayflower

Ravage is known for its embroidery techniques which are texture-oriented and detailed. We try to promote what is truly Indian in terms of helping the artisan and making sure that the outcome is very modern. When you wear our pieces it certainly makes a statement. Mayflower is a prêt brand of Ravage. It won’t have so much detailing as an original ravage garment.

You came to Kolkata after a hiatus. What was the reason?

I last came before the pandemic. But now that travel is back to normal, it’s nice to come back. I have known Seema ji (from Vachi) for a long time and we have done two or three shows with her in the past.

How have your collections changed post-pandemic?

Our collections have become far softer, conscious and we try and concentrate on things that are natural. The pandemic has taught us to go back to our roots. When I travel I see India standing out anywhere because our techniques, thoughts, colours, and diverse people living together have influenced the choice of fashion.

How are the audiences of Bangalore and Kolkata different?

Bangalore prefers softer earthier palettes; they are more conscious, a little conservative towards buying, and a large vegan community. In Kolkata, people like to show their love for colours and techniques. Kolkata has a market for literally everything.

How does the pop-up model work for you?

This model works really well for our brand. We go to pop-ups, meet new people, and figure out what we need to produce. We keep visiting different cities for pop-ups and even in Bangalore, we connect with different sections through pop-ups. We have a website but we prefer customers to come over to our pop-ups. A lot of these details cannot be clearly demarcated via online photographs.

Your take on fashion trends

There could be a trend of colour or a concept and then individualistically it can be brought into the wardrobe. I would personally like to see people keep more Indian designers in their wardrobes.

What kind of survival tactics do individual designers opt for?

I believe whichever city the designer belongs to, they must have a dedicated clientele there and they should take care of the workers.

Upcoming collections

Post–Rakhi is when we get into festive wearing. I’ll be back in Kolkata hopefully soon.

Photo of Raj Shroff: Anindya Saha