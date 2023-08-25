Kolkata-based label, Eeksha, rolls out a bridal collection inspired by traditional  Bengali saris

Symbolising the poise and passion of Kolkata’s cultural tapestry enveloped in vermillion, the delicate stains of alta and the irresistible allure of red-bordered ivory Bengali saris, couture brand Eeksha’s latest collection Elara is imbued with the spirit of passion and desire. This fusion of Indian heritage and contemporary allure is a testament to love’s enduring power. Embodying the art of love, Ashwin Agarwal’s Kolkata-based label captures timeless elegance with shades of red woven into intricate patterns to fulfil every bride’s dreams of radiant celebrations.

“As compared to our previous collections, through this, we embrace the boldness of the red bride, which intertwines with hues of ivories and reds. In this collection, we have handpicked a range of exquisite fabrics, showcasing the brand’s emphasis on fabric development and innovation,” Ashwin, who is the creative director of the brand, tells us.

Fashioned from fabrics like brocade, organza, raw silk, silk organza and chanderi silk, the bridal wear leads into a world where romance reigns supreme and modern draping techniques intertwine with the grace of traditional capes — where the radiance of contemporary cuts dances harmoniously with red hues and captivating textures.

“As a designer, my inspiration draws from the environment I inhabit and the individuals I encounter. Moreover, Kolkata itself is a city rich in traditional crafts and cultural heritage and this intrinsic artistic essence has naturally seeped into my being as I grew up here,” the designer shares.

Some of our favourites from the collection are peacock and bird motif artwork tanchori brick red brocade and a velvet lehenga with overlap power shoulder blouse with long back trail tulle jacket embellished with metal sequins, golden dori, gold dabka and resham thread work; and a ruby pichwai artwork red raw silk lehenga with red bustier and silk organza dupatta embellished with resham and golden threads.

INR 5,00,000 onwards. Available online.

