Vikram Phadnis' fashion showcase at Cosmoprof India 2023 put a spotlight on designs from his latest collections  

The glittering intersection of fashion and beauty unfolded at the Cosmoprof India 2023 in Mumbai on December 7, a spectacle that not only celebrated exceptional cosmetic products but also showcased the artistic prowess of renowned Indian fashion designer and film director, Vikram Phadnis on the opening night.

Recognized for crafting attire for luminaries such as Naomi Campbell, Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, Vikram Phadnis took centre stage at the Sofitel Mumbai BKC after the much-anticipated Cosmopack India Awards, which recognized the contributions of exhibitors and presented awards to only five companies across five main categories from a pool of over 150 submitted products.

Following the awards ceremony, attendees were treated to an exclusive fashion show featuring Phadnis' latest creations. The designer unveiled a collection of around 29 intricately designed women's wear ensembles, including dresses, fusion wear, saris and lehengas, adorned in hues of sages, peach, wine and ivory. While the majority of the showcased pieces were from 2023, a significant portion hailed from Phadnis' latest bridal collection, Nazakat. This collection exudes grandeur through meticulously crafted embroideries, reviving the allure of a bygone era while seamlessly blending opulence with contemporary sensibilities.

Each piece within the collection pays homage to intricate handwork and rich detailing, evoking a sense of nostalgia while embracing modern elegance. Among the standout pieces was the Black Embroidered Lehenga and Bustier set in silk, featuring silver cutdana cheeta embroidery and abstract embroidery with a gradient effect towards the waistbelt.

Phadnis showcased an array of fusion pieces, including a Black Sequins Top with Flared Pants and Embroidered Shoulder Cape, adorned with floral hand embroidery and sequins. Another eye-catching ensemble was the Pleated Skirt with Peplum Jacket, where a silk jacket with geometric embroidery in ivory thread perfectly complemented the golden-creme textured plain skirt.

Draped skirts emerged as a focal point on the runway. The Ivory Frill Jacket, Drape Skirt, and Bustier set, along with the Ivory Embroidered Cape, Pleated Sequins Corset, and Draped Skirt set, captivated the audience with their seamless blend of modern aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.

Notably, the Grey Black Shaded Skirt with Corset Bustier and Cape showcased a hand-embroidered cape in gunmetal sequins, stones and cutdana in floral and geometric designs. In Vikram Phadnis' latest showcase, fashion aficionados witnessed a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, leaving an indelible mark on the cosmopolitan canvas.

