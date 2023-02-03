Fashion designer Paco Rabanne passes away at 88

Spanish-born fashion designer Paco Rabanne, who is best known for his perfumes, metallic ensembles and space age designs of the 1960s, has passed away in Portsall, Britanny. He was 88.

The demise of Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo — Paco Rabanne’s birth name — was confirmed by a spokesperson for Spanish group Puig, according to reports.

“Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic. Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre – the word means ‘automobile grill,’ you know – and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?” José Manuel Albesa, president of Puig’s fashion and beauty division, was quoted as syaing by media reports.

“That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne,” he continued. “With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name,” José told media sources.

Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer of Puig, expressed his condolences and was quoted as saying by media houses, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne. A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic. He will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr. Paco Rabanne’s radically modern codes. I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him.”

Paco, who rose to international prominence in the 1960s, retired from fashion in 1999 and led a private life without the scrutiny of the public eye ever since.

Barcelona-based Puig revived Rabanne’s dormant fashion business in 2011, first with Indian designer Manish Arora.

Julien Dossena, an alum of the Nicolas Ghesquière era at Balenciaga and a popular figure on the Paris scene, has been leading the fashion house since 2013.