Western wear label Advait rolls out its first-ever Indo-Western collection 

On a mission to bridge the gap between fine art and fashion, designer Advaitha Ravishankar’s label Advait has rolled out various contemporary collections such as Capsule 01 - The Canvas, RTW22 - Whiskey Sour and 18Nineteen since its launch in 2020. This year, the Mumbai-based label noticed an increase in demand for Indian clothing with a Western twist and that’s exactly what their upcoming line Indo-Western: Vol 1 promises.

“This is a concept that we thought we would never do but being an Indian brand it didn’t make sense not to tap into what people are looking for and offer them just that,” Advaitha begins. The pieces from the new collection offer a unique mix of dramatic floral prints, bold colours and chic embroidery. “Unlike our designs from other collections which are purchased by people for the purpose of special events, a few pieces from Indo-Western can be worn through the day,” she shares.

Marble Draped Saree

Influenced by Indian silhouettes, the team of designers and karigars began working on the collection about six to eight months before it was launched. The brand hand-paints all the patterns before digitally transferring them onto the garments. “Before taking the collection live, we showcased a few pieces at various exhibitions and made the move once we received a positive response,” she shares.

“Volume 1 is just the introduction to the collection and it’s kept really simple,” the designer reveals. In another month or two, the brand plans to add Volume 2 to the current Indo-Western collection. Volume 1 boasts 32 pieces and one can shop for co-ord sets featuring one-shoulder pleated tops and asymmetrical

ruffled skirts, a ruffled sari constructed using organza, hand-embroidered blouses, asymmetrical sleeveless kurtas, hand-embroidered bustiers with pleat detailing, draped dhoti skirts and more.

When asked about Volume 2, she says, “There will be funkier prints with scribbles, brighter colours such as cobalt blue, orange and bright red.” Talking bout the label’s upcoming projects, Advaitha elaborates, “We have a fun collaboration in the works with our sister brand Dotake and another a black-and-white collection.”

Ruby Ruffled Saree

Rs 12,000 upwards. Available online and at The Verandah, Bangalore

