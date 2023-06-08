COVER| Designers Shantnu and Nikhil capture India's love for cricket and fashion with SNCC’s new drop sported by Harmanpreet Kaur

In the 22 illustrous years since its inception, brand Shantnu & Nikhil has been masterfully crafting Indian ceremonial lifestyle with a contemporary twist. However, in 2020, the visionary designer duo embarked on a journey beyond their traditional couture language, bridging the path to luxury with their brand vessel, S&N by Shantnu and Nikhil. With a new vertical, they attempt to spotlight India’s proud sentiment, where heritage converges with modernity and ceremonial meets avant-garde detailing. Under the segment, they recently forayed into cricket-inspired fashion with the launch of Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club line (SNCC). While the first edit had charismatic young cricketer Shubman Gill as the face, this time, the label has unleashed its second collection, featuring none other than the captain of the India Women’s National Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur.

The collection, unveiled in late May this year, arrived just as the IPL season concluded, leaving us still ablaze with the passion for cricket. Capturing this exciting spirit, the SNCC’s second collection presents retro-infused varsity jackets, smart power suits and elevated cropped polos that exude timeless and vintage charm. The collection showcases the brand’s newly introduced batsman logo, symbolising the spirit of accomplishment and unity — an ethos deeply ingrained in the label’s culture. The campaign of the new drop is captured at the iconic 120-year-old Maidens Hotel in Delhi. Here, the regal cricket-inspired collection intertwines harmoniously with the grandeur of the pearl white façade, lush jade-toned meadows and old-world European charm that harks back to the era when the British Raj introduced the sport to India. Following their campaign shoot, we spoke to the designer duo about their cherished childhood memories tied to sports, their strategic timing in introducing the SNCC line, and the reason they proudly identify themselves as anti-trend setters.

What is the SNCC’s second collection inspired by?

SNCC is an ode to our and the nation’s love for sports. We were introduced to various sports at a very early age. We vividly remember being pushed into the pool by our mother while we were around 3 years old and there was no looking back ever since. Between the two of us, we were made captains for most of the sports we played, from tennis to swimming to golf and cricket. So sports has always had an incredible impact on how we carved our careers. On the onset of the brand’s birth, one of the virtues of its strong design philosophy relied on sports as its ethos. It was thought of in the smallest of ideas — innovated stretch fabrics to daring draped silhouettes that define agility.

Why did you think of launching this edit now?

It was the nostalgia of cricket that inspired us to include varsity jackets, sweatshirts, vests and polos in the collection. Cricket, as a sport, unites people irrespective of biases and odds. There is an emotional connect that cricket holds and it keeps deepening with each match and each new player that steps on the field. We wanted to bring in this emotional nostalgia with the fashion force. Our new edit makes cricket more than a conversation starter — it is a lifestyle choice that people consciously think about. Cricket in itself comes with a rich history and is a game which has roots in fashion. Earlier, the audience used to dress impeccably to attend matches, regardless of the sport. For instance, during the late 90s, fashion was all about relaxed fits and streetcasual with a dash of glamour in it. We have always carried that regality of vintage in its essence and that is what we are bringing back with the new edit. Fashion has always been a part of sports; we’ve just steered away from the conventional route of sportswear and ventured into a direction none of the Indian designers have taken yet. As designers, it’s our duty to evoke expression via the art we master.

Tell us the intricate details in the pieces that capture the love for cricket.

The lineup is dedicated to preserving the game’s stylistic hallmarks on a canvas of season-friendly fabrics like flat knit and premium silks that highlight the athletic-chic inspired details. From essential sartorial pieces like jackets, crested sweatshirts, sweater vests, classic and cropped polos to snazzy accessories — neckerchiefs, sneakers, bucket hats, belts; every piece is designed to elevate the youthful swagger in the wearer. The second drop of SNCC includes a lineup of gingham prints which can be seen across categories. We have used an nge-dominating colour palette to bring a whole new outburst of energy.

What made you choose Harmanpreet as the face of edit?

Harmanpreet represents grit, sheer passion and humility as a great sportsperson. We started SNCC with the motive to merge converstion on fashion and cricket, as well as applaud our leading stars in the game. Harmanpreet, despite all odds, has showcased her undying determination towards the sport. The edit is a way to applaud the path-breaking cricketer that she is and unveil her glamourous side.

Since SNCC has many street-wear ensembles, tell us how you have tapped on the youth’s preferences in this category?

Today, millennials and Gen Z are all about comfort and styling, which is also the reason street-style has been a major trend in the past seasons. Designers, such as us, have to read the style sensibilities of the patrons and explore the creativity with them in mind which we have done in the suave pieces from the new edit.

Why do you consider yourself to be anti-trendsetters?

The deep-seated emotion of being ‘anti-trend’ within our brand gives us a sense of elasticity to continuously reinvent. Being trend-centric is market driven but being anti-trend is about driving the market and that’s our philosophy. We believe that disruption and innovation are the only two pillars that we as a brand stand on — from creating unconventional couture, revolutionising the male ceremonial wardrobe to now carving out a new repertoire — SNCC; we continue to put constant effort to stay relevant and show our resilience.

What’s your take on quiet luxury that’s been chatter these days?

Luxury is subjective but as a brand, we can aim to create an array of designs that cater to all our patrons. We have always believed that exquisite ensembles are incomplete without a good silhouette. We aim to create minimalist designs which are backed with premium fits that actually make our patrons believe in luxury. What are your upcoming collections? We are working towards the launch of a collection which will be a go-to party wardrobe. The pieces will have the sophisticated jazz to them, which is ensured to set the wearer apart, for the evening.

Quick bytes with Harmanpreet:

How does your style statement match with the spirit of the SNCC line?

I have always felt very proud of the sport I represent and play with utmost passion. It’s really refreshing to see Shantnu & Nikhil recognise the legacy of the sport and channelise it into a collection of this level. I am on this journey of figuring out my own aesthetic, so I am elated to represent a collection that matches my own style.

Do you like to experiment with fashion?

I have always been comfortable in my wardrobe staples. However, gradually, I have started to experiment more with my style and have been enjoying structured silhouettes a lot lately.

Your first memory linked to sports jersey…

When I got the honour to wear the team India jersey; it was very emotional to wear it. I felt a deep sense of pride for the country.



What’s your fitness regimen from morning to night?

I wake up early on weekdays and start my day by hydrating myself and then rushing for training. Post training, I have my breakfast and then rest for a while; then I plan my strategy during the day. I give a lot of time to my recovery and between my practice and training. I like to watch TV, play video games and resettle my drawers, kit bag etc. In leisure, I like to go out for movies, take some days off to the hills along with my friends and my dogs. While I’m at home, I watch web series and love to spend time with my pets.

