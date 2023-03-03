Bijoux designer Shefali Rawat Agarwal helms the show for Rawat Jewels in the city with elan

Trained in making bijouterie from reputed institutes in London and New York and hailing from an 11-generation family of jewellers, Shefali Rawat Agarwal is in the business of jewellery for more than 18 years now, designing and producing her own line of fine jewellery. In 2016, she launched her line of fine jewellery for kids called Little Carats and last year she launched a retail store in Kolkata called Rawat Jewels that has showcased its products in cities including Las Vegas, Tuscon, Basel, Bahrain and Hong Kong among others. A former chairperson of Yflo Kolkata and an active member of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Shefali takes pride in bringing the royalty of the Pink City to the City of Joy and we speak with her about her journey so far.

How has the reception been to your store here?

Since our launch in October last year the response has been incredible. We have received a lot of love and appreciation from our regular customers as well as a lot of new customers who have been very happy to finally have the brand here.

Symphony of Jewels

In a city swelling with bijouterie brands, what makes one stand out in the crowd?

Rawat Jewels is synonymous with Jaipur. Our designs and pieces are meticulously manufactured in-house in Jaipur for 11 generations. With years of experience, we understand the aesthetic sense of our clientele. We have curated exclusive pieces, especially for Kolkata and the eastern market, including unique jadau artefacts for art lovers.

What does it take to be a successful entrepreneur? Any hurdles you face as a woman?

A lot of patience, exposure, experience and the ability to pen down customers' needs, wants and ideas without hampering the aesthetics of the designs.

Initially, a lot of people don’t take you seriously. In today’s world even though we all feel we are advancing towards gender equality, there are still people who do not take women seriously, especially service providers. So, that was challenging at a point but later I learnt to work my way through it.

Because of the nature of the jewellery business one has to be extra vigilant and personally present and alert at all times.

Shefali Rawat Agarwal

How experimental are buyers in Kolkata?

Kolkata is known for its art and culture. People here have very a strong fashion sensibility and are experimental and try new styles and designs.

Your plans with the label

With time, our design has adapted to the sensibilities and requirements of our clientele, with more focus on the usability and longevity of jewellery. Going forward, it is interesting to see accessories like matha patti, hathphool, and karnphool coming back in trend, and the growing demand for men’s accessories like bejewelled buttons and brooches is encouraging. We plan to grow Little Carats across India and have an online presence soon.

Designs from Rawat Jewels

What inspires you?

My love for jewellery. I love to travel and meet new people from different walks of life. Their stories, experiences and achievements are what inspire me to learn and grow further.

Your message to other aspiring women entrepreneurs?

Always try to go with your passion. Choose something you are passionate about and move towards your objective. There might be a lot of obstacles and lows, but believe me, once you want to achieve it, then nothing can stop you from reaching your goals.

At 5, Loudon Street.