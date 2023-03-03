Seema Daga, Sonal Singhania and Shiva Modi of Mahi Calcutta share their fashion journey

A designer clothing brand for women rooted in Indian aesthetics, designer label Mahi Calcutta’s outfits are young, fun, innovative and effortless in style. Launched in 2010 by three friends Seema Daga, Sonal Singhania and Shiva Modi, the label is one of the finest fashion destinations in the city and offers a wide selection of formal Indian wear comprising festive kurtas and kalidaars, stylish Indo-westerns for occasion-wear and vast range of chic tunics, shirts and dresses for daily events. We talk to the trio about their journey entrepreneurial journey so far.

How has Mahi Calcutta evolved and grown as a brand since 2010?

While we explore options for a new season we keep in mind that the collection is an art, representing our country's rich heritage and craft encapsulated in global contours. We always believe that if you love what you do, the outcome will always be stunning because it comes from the heart.

What are the lessons you have learned as a fashion entrepreneur?

Over the years we have evolved in our workings, the creativity keeps us alive and our minds young. We have learnt that fashionable clothing is truly a good investment when it's timeless. A garment should also be easy to wear and mixed and matched. A single piece of clothing that can be worn many times in multiple ways makes for an irresistible selection.

How easy or difficult it is to work with partners?

It’s as easy and as difficult as one would want to make it. For us the choice is easy when you're committed to a common goal. Each of us believes that there is no right or wrong way to creativity, there is only a vision and we allow each one to follow and we help and guiding each other in the process. Our interactions are free and natural, being comfortable with each other at all times.

In a city swelling with couture labels, what does it take to stand out in a crowd?

Even though Kolkata has emerged as one of the essential fashion hubs of our country, where every third person is either a designer or running a multi-designer store, the need of the customers is vast and wide. The style aesthetic of each label is distinctive in its own way and that’s what is called a designer’s signature style. Fashion isn’t just clothes. It’s also, how we are communicating to the world and how they see us.

What does it take to be a successful fashion designer?

If you’re willing to work hard, and think outside the box, expose yourself to a lot of creativity, we believe there is absolutely nothing that should stop you in fashion. The industry is ever-changing, recycling, and innovating, so grow with it, and be flexible.

What are the pitfalls and disadvantages of being in the fashion business?

The ever-changing trends and drastically short attention spans of the clients are a challenge to live up to. It's also difficult to convince a client that individual style and being comfortable in what you're wearing are far more important and elegant than following the latest trends.

How experimental are the buyers in Kolkata?

Clients love garments that make one look and feel amazing, and most importantly, walk with confidence. Styling plays an integral role in helping one find their best style and how one want to be perceived.

Your future plans with your label?

In the fashion industry, branding is one of the most important fashion goals.

When you build your brand so that consumers grow to trust it there is a huge competitive advantage you gain in the process.

We are looking to increase our social media presence with help of extensive marketing and advertising through influencers, bloggers and celebrities.

What inspires you?

Inspiration is a flame you need to fuel. We like to keep ourselves up to date with international trends, colours and styles. We also get a lot of inspiration from our travel experiences. Observing the local styles and clothing, really oils the wheels of creativity. Reading a lot about textiles and cultures is a very good way to know the foundation of clothing and its evolution over time. But, our most important inspiration is our clients. Their happiness and appreciation are the fuel that truly keeps our fire glowing.

Who inspires you and why? Message to other women who want to be successful fashionpreneurs?

We are most inspired by sophistication and elegance. Less is more is our mantra.

For every young aspiring designer out there, always remember, every designer possesses a unique vision and style. Let your uniqueness, your aesthetic and artistic ability shine through to gain real success in life.

On 133A, SP Mukherjee Road.