Designer Rocky S fronts Baroque magic at Milan Fashion Week 2023 with Midnight Bloom collection

Indian designer Rocky S was invited to showcase at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show where he reinforced his 30-year-old legacy as a premium couture label from India. The celebrity designer whose ensembles have been previously spotted on Beyonce and Paris Hilton presented his brand new collection, Midnight Bloom, on the womenswear runway. It explored the beauty of the unknown, fleeting and wild. Speaking to us after his show, the designer says, “Being invited to Milan Fashion Week has been a huge honour. I am exhilarated, proud, and grateful.”

Baroque sass

Ensemble from Midnight Bloom

He tells us how the city’s sartorial culture impresses him, “I admire Milan for its emphasis on craftsmanship, attention to detail, and timeless elegance. It can be seen in bespoke suits, luxurious fabrics, and a refined aesthetic that blends tradition with innovation.” As someone who enjoys luxury goods and shopping, Rocky finds the metropolis as one of the best shopping destinations in the world for high-end fashion. “I purchased a Gucci shoulder bag during one of my trips to Milan, and it remains one of my favourite and most treasured purchases to date,” he recalls. Rocky’s new collection in the Italian city captures the grandeur and allure of nocturnal florals — that only bloom at night. Their beauty is encapsulated in a stunning range of ensembles like printed bodycon dresses with velvet coats, evening gowns with ornate bodices, shimmer dresses with feather coats and more in his signature Baroque aesthetic.

Printed nocturnal florals

Ornate bodices on flowy drapes

He tells us about the making of the edit, “From the use of refined velvets and delicate tulles to organic muls — each piece in the collection is handcrafted with keen attention to detail. The colour palette is influenced by the hues of nature and features deep reds, luminous pinks and modish taupes.” The edit is skillfully crafted by artisans and adorned with lifelike embroideries that accentuate the drama. The designer watched the shows of legacy labels like Giorgio Armani and Michael Cinco. He tells us about them, “I admire Armani’s ability to create classic yet modern pieces that are effortlessly elegant and sophisticated. Cinco’s dramatic and intricate designs always leave me in awe.” We asked him if international fashion shows are becoming more inclusive and he agrees, “Yes, we now see a rising recognition and representation of diverse cultures, races and body types on the global runways. Fashion brands are now actively seeking to create more inclusive designs and styles that cater to a wider range of customers.”

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada