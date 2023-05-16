Falguni Shane Peacock to debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year

Falguni Shane Peacock, a distinguished luxury fashion brand led by renowned designers Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, is set to make its debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

With a legacy of over 18 years, the designer couple has established themselves as premier couturiers on the global fashion stage and to mark this momentous occasion, they have collaborated with Grey Goose to present a fashion-forward narrative that emphasizes the importance of focusing on the journey rather than the destination.

The label will showcase a custom-designed ensemble at Cannes, inspired by the concept of voyages.

Falguni Shane Peacock expressed their excitement, stating, "Our bespoke creations were envisioned for the muses walking the red carpet, encapsulating the essence of voyages. These designs embody sophistication, elegance, and allure."