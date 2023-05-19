Fashion Designer Anavila Misra throws light on her new line of ethnic wear

Fashion maestros often draw inspiration from readily available flora and fauna to weave ideas that ultimately work in symmetry with their individual style. Sometimes, they also observe the cultural beauty of a place including surreal architecture, art, traditional costumes and try to encapsulate it all in their highend collections. Someone who seems highly motivated and fascinated with the natural world around her is none other than Anavila Misra. Known for creating outstanding garments that include the use of organic materials and sustainable practices, Anavila’s ethnic drapes like the six yards of grace are appreciated by many across the country. Her latest collection Memories is inspired by The Palace of Bundi in Rajasthan. What’s more interesting is the way she has incorporated her unique design vocabulary, creativity and love for nature to create ethnic wonders for this collection.

With Memories, Anavila targets the working women who understand textiles and finesse of fabrics. She also wants to encourage the young customers to understand the craft of textiles and engage them into something that’s beautifully handcrafted.

The outfits in Memories feature light, pastel, summer-friendly hues that make them relevant for the ongoing summer season. While discussing about her source of inspiration, Anavila tells us, “Bundi Fort shows one of the most popular Rajasthani styles of Indian miniature paintings done on walls. I was quite mesmerised with the artworks featuring wildlife, trees, flora and fauna, gardens, and a variety of birds. What stood out for me was the way the architecture and paintings were very detailed in terms of refined borders.”

Pastel sari

She further tells us, “After seeking ideas, we refined it and gave it contemporary twists in order to give it our own language. We cannot copy something or create exact replicas of traditional paintings. We created soft floral designs which look contemporary. Also, keeping the summer season in mind, I chose colours that people want to wear during this time of the year.”

Ensemble from the collection

Her new line of ethnic wear feature handcrafted appliqué motifs weaved and stitched together by the tribal artisans of Jharkhand Anavila has been working with quite some time. The appliqué motifs were all inspired by the architectural beauty of Bundi Fort. This work is combined with more thread work, beads and a flash of silver and gold to highlight the little details of the designs. Anavila mainly used organza silk, khadi silk, khadi, linen and zari as the base fabrics (sari and other garments) that displayed the appliqué work.

Khadi silk sari

Telling us about the process of manufacturing, Anavila elaborates, “It is a demanding process. First, we researched about the place and set a mood board. Then we started working on the colours that can be used and likewise patterns. Later, the experimentation work started on the fabrics and on the patterns. After I developed a vision, we started working with artists to see what techniques needed to be used to bring our ideas to life.”

Talking more about her love and deep connection with nature, she says, “I am always in awe of nature. Even when we are going from one season to the other, the simple activity of small leaves coming on trees and how the barren branches turn green amazes me. These transitions which nature brings about and the abundance of nature fascinate me. Most of my collections have a connection with nature.”

Rs 12,500 upwards. Available at Good Earth, Banjara Hills.

