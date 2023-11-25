Mrunalini Rao’s prêt label, Uri, rolls out a new collection inspired by 17th and 18th-century English soirées

In a nod to the unhurried elegance of English tea gatherings, Uri, a prêt label by Mrunalini Rao, unveiled its latest collection — Tea Party at Uri. Rooted in a commitment to conscious choices, this edit transcends fashion norms by embracing zero-waste production, biodegradability and ethical employment practices. With an inclusive spirit, envisioning muses of all ages, be it a mother, grandmother or grandchild, each can resonate with the collection’s style. “We chose the name, Tea Party at Uri, to evoke a sense of leisure and relaxation, emphasizing the importance of taking one’s time to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. The name reflects the idea of unwinding with a cup of tea and scones, which stands in contrast to today’s fast-paced lifestyle,” begins Mrunalini Rao, founder and designer.

Tea Party at Uri is more than a fashion statement; it’s a deliberate pause in the whirlwind of modern life. The inspiration drawn from the iconic English tea gatherings of the past century is palpable in every thread. Uri’s mission revolves around ushering in a culture of slow living, prioritising handcrafted garments that embrace imperfections and celebrate the art of meticulous craftsmanship. “Historical references from 17th and 18th-century English tea parties inspired our designs. These references include paintings like The Ladies’ Amusement and The Tea Party by George Dunlop Leslie, as well as books such as The Book of Tea by Kakuzo Okakura,” she shares.

Tea Party at Uri caters to diverse occasions with dreamy day dresses, playful prints for luncheons and high teas, comfortable silhouettes for everyday work-wear and elaborate holiday flares. “Dresses were chosen as the focal point of the collection because they epitomise ease and comfort. The colour palette, full of joyful hues, enhances the feeling of relaxation. Dresses are versatile and easy to slip on, allowing wearers to feel unencumbered and free, mirroring the spirit of a leisurely tea party. The edit comprises a variety of dresses, with different styles and lengths to cater to diverse preferences. The pieces are 30 in number and you can expect a range of dresses, from midi to maxi, each offering its own unique charm,” the founder reveals.

The collection’s fabric selection reinforces its commitment to both wearers and the planet. From bamboo to soy and recycled cotton, Uri consciously integrates biodegradable natural fibers. The careful consideration in material choice echoes the brand’s dedication to a sustainable fashion landscape and providing consumers with comfortable and breathable fabrics. Uri’s collection showcases a fusion of elegant florals and playful checks in varying scales. The designs burst with a kaleidoscope of colours, infusing a sense of joy and celebration into the everyday. “The prints and patterns in the collection are inspired by nature and tranquility. Floral motifs, soft pastels, and delicate designs reflect the theme of tea parties. Our designs feature relaxed silhouettes, intricate embroidery and sustainable details like wooden buttons, adding an extra touch of sophistication and charm,” Mrunalini elaborates.

The colour palette of this collection is vibrant and joyful, featuring a mix of soft pastels and earthy tones. These hues evoke a sense of serenity, aligning perfectly with the theme of slowing down and enjoying life’s simple pleasures. They add a touch of elegance and calm to the designs. Besides dresses, Tea Party at Uri also boasts saris, blouses, jackets, kurta sets and co-ords. Some pieces we fell head over heels in love with include — Sencha Sari (half-n-half six-yard sari adorned with laces and peculiar texture), Juniper Dress (layered short dress with ruffled neckline, lantern sleeves, a shirred waist and pockets), Daphne Co-ord Set (adjustable strappy peplum top paired with four-pleat pants) and Thyme Midi Dress (a vintage piece featuring a combination of florals and checks along with embroidered scallops, ruffles and layers).

INR 4,500 onwards. At Raintree, Sankey Road.



