Manish Malhotra set to re-design Air India Uniforms

For nearly three decades couturier Manish Malhotra has been dressing actors in some of the best ensembles ever. After taking his brand across the globe, he is now set to take it high above the clouds. In a recent announcement by Air India and Malhotra, he has been chosen to design new uniforms for Air India employees. The uniforms would span across 10,000 personnel including cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground, and security staff.

This partnership is a step ahead in the manifestation of the airline’s identity as part of its modernization program. It is anticipated that the new look of the employees can be seen by the end of 2023.

Malhotra comments on the collaboration stating, “It’s an absolute honour to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance."

His team has already begun meeting the Air India staff for their fitting sessions and discussing any specialised needs. His career which has been spanning for over 30 years has been pivotal in revolutionising the Indian fashionscape. His designs reflect the rich Indian tradition through the use of fabrics, colours and provide for the best fit.

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer & managing director, Air India, says “Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra to realise our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage. We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage, and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India.”