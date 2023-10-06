Surabhi Chopra's latest collection is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship

A luxury ethnic-wear brand, Surabhi Chopra Label has unveiled their latest collections — Chandini Raath and Rajwah, which are a testament to the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship and the rich heritage of our culture.



Chandini Raath is a luxury bridal collection inspired by the mesmerising allure of moonlight, while Rajwah is a cocktail collection that celebrates the regal charisma of royalty. The collections are an embodiment of elegance, grace, and the vibrant fusion of tradition with contemporary couture.

“Chandini Raath draws inspiration from moonlight, featuring silken fabrics and luminescent embellishments that capture the enchantment of a moonlit night. The colour palette, with twilight blues, ethereal gold, and romantic pastels, narrates a story of love under the gleaming sky. On the other hand, Rajwah pays homage to vintage aesthetics and royal opulence, reimagining the grandeur of the past with a modern twist. It’s a celebration of femininity, strength, and the extraordinary stories each bride holds within her,” says entrepreneur and designer Surabhi Chopra.

Surabhi Chopra

The new collections are a celebration of Indian craftsmanship and exquisite hand embroidery. While Chandini Raath has an ethereal quality to it, Rajwah delves into the regal charm of royal courts, bringing together a blend of old-world charm and contemporary allure.



“Both collections feature meticulously crafted embroidery, including finely-cut glass beads, zari, tassels, crystals, and 3D sequins. Each piece showcases the artisanal touch of skilled karigars, who intricately weave these elements into every thread. The unique feature lies in the way these embellishments mirror the shimmer of moonlight and the sparkle of chandeliers, creating a truly magical and enchanting effect,” she says.



The wedding collection features a range of elegant lehengas, saris and shararas crafted from rich

fabrics. The colour palette revolves around twilight blues, ethereal gold, and romantic pastels.

In the cocktail collection, the focus is on contemporary silhouettes and cocktail gowns, with colours and designs inspired by the opulence of royal courts, making it perfect for a cocktail party or special event.

The designer also gives us some tips on how to accessorise the wedding and cocktail collections. “For Chandini Raath, you can opt for traditional Indian jewellery such as kundan or polki sets, along with a statement maang tikka and chandelier earrings. The ethereal colour palette allows for versatile jewellery choices. For the cocktail collection, consider modern accessories like statement clutch bags, elegant heels, and minimalistic jewellery that complement the contemporary silhouettes,” she adds.

Price on request.

Available online.

