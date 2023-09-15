This new gender-fluid brand by Bengaluru-based designer Anvitha Chirumamilla debuts with an edit

With time, change is inevitable and that only happens when we break barriers built by society. Today, the world is embracing gender fluidity by not only accepting it but including the concept widely in both the beauty and fashion industries. One such brand to take this initiative forward proudly is Chirumamilla, a recently launched city-based brand by designer Anvitha Chirumamilla, who, introducing us to the brand says, “My brand is all about bringing the wild imagination I developed during my childhood years in Andhra Pradesh to life. Growing up amidst nature and endless curiosity, I saw beauty where others might not. That’s what drove me to start my brand.”





The brand debuts with the collection — Nostalgic Reverie. Think gender-fluid, sophisticated, and idiosyncratic. “As a kid, when I wasn’t in the garden with critters or climbing trees, I’d be reading stories or getting lost in stories from great Indian epics narrated by my grandma and mother. That awe, wonder and curiosity have all found their way into these garments and how they’re put together. So, the name pretty much sums it up,” she reveals.



Anvitha, who is the founder and chief designer of the label stumbled upon kalamkari work during her research and she experimented. The result was this twelve-piece edit — a seamless amalgamation of sustainability, traditions, heritage and the sheer celebration of life. “I just wanted to create garments that felt like an extension of myself, gender-fluid! Every print is meticulously hand-painted in the captivating kalamkari style. Some folks might catch a whiff of a mild milk scent, but to me, it’s part of what makes these pieces so authentic,” the designer shares.





Nostalgic Reverie artfully dances through a captivating spectrum of colours, including bright pinks, sunny yellows, lush greens, vibrant purples, striking blues, rich maroons and opulent gold. It also features the soft allure of peach and pistachio shades, as well as intriguing dual-toned fabrics in shades like orange-purple and brick red with a touch of blue. “We’re all about ethical practices, skilled artisans, organic and recyclable fibres. I’ve got a soft spot for silk, silk satin, chiffon, velvet and brocades, which I’ve used extensively. I have also used highlighting techniques on the kalamkari prints through embroidery and even put together an entire outfit using fabric scraps,” Anvitha concludes.



Each ensemble is essentially a work of art, from the ‘Tree of Life,’ which is intricately embroidered and painted in kalamkari style to pieces adorned with scenes from the Vishnu Purana. One can even come across Ramayana painted on 8 meters of fabric, which Anvitha turned into a

stunning skirt.

INR 70,000 onwards. At Richards Park. By appointment only. Available online.

