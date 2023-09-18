Designer Abhishek Roy showcased festive menswear at a fashion show in London

With around a month left for Durga Puja to begin, Bengali’s around the globe are excited for the biggest art and culture festival recognized by UNESCO now. Just as in Bengal, last-minute shopping is in full swing, the Bengali and Indian Diaspora, the world over are excited about the festivities and most importantly their festive fashion for the year. Amidst much excitement, designer Abhishek Roy showcased some of the best festive menswear from his label Bohurupi Santiniketan with the United Kingdom Bengali Convention (UKBC).

The occasion not only showcased traditional ethnic wear but also Bengali emotions through fashion. It was a matter of great pride to showcase and walk in traditional Bengali ensembles uploading the cultural heritage of West Bengal. Speaking to Indulge Abhishek comments, “The event was an accommodation of all our festive menswear collection keeping in mind that we were celebrating Bengal in London. Red and white was the dominant colour palette although other colours were there. It had Dhuti Punjabi in different silhouettes.”

Women also took to wearing Dhutis in style

What was interesting was that the show also showcased how women can aesthetically drape Dhuti Punjabi and look beautiful. “That is our signature style and I have been doing that for the last few years. Many celebrities like Swastika have also worn our Dhuti Punjabi. In fact, women here were also excited to wear them. It was quite a hit show.” mentions Abhishek.