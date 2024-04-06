Niharika Bhasin on styling Vidya Balan for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Bollywood's beloved stylist Niharika Bhasin is too excited about her latest project --- styling and designing costumes and looks for Vidya Balan's iconic character Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiya 3. She takes us through the same and her own ritzy jewellery label, Akirahin. Excerpts from a chat.
Tell us how you are conceiving the whole look for Bhool Bhulaiya 3
This is something that can only be seen to be understood. So I’ll let the film do the talking! However, I will say that audiences are in for a visual treat. This project has some of the brightest minds involved – including the stellar cast, and it shows. While, of course there has been tremendous amount of research behind each look, the creative synergy between all of us – the makers, actors and costume team – has translated beautifully into reality.
Tell us about Vidya's looks.
Working with Vidya again is like hitting the jackpot. The way she dives into her roles with all that passion and vision, it's inspiring. Both of us are all about our craft, and we know we're part of something huge. It pushes us to push boundaries, to really dig deep into our characters. We're constantly brainstorming, refining every little detail.
Tell us about the challenges of working as a costumier and stylist in Bollywood.
Being a stylist in Bollywood is no walk in the park. It's like your work sometimes gets lost in the shuffle and is often easily overlooked in the grand scheme of things. It's tough to get that respect for what you do. Sure, there are a few folks who get it, who see the value in it, but for others, it's like, "Oh, anyone can do clothes." But despite all that I love my job and wouldn't trade it for anything else.
What inspires you as a stylist and costume designer?
The work I do is like my fuel, my whole vibe. Seriously, it's like this never-ending well of inspiration. Each project is like a whole new adventure. And sometimes it's bittersweet when it comes to an end. That process of creating characters is what really gets me going. I'm all about soaking up the vibes of people, watching how they move, how they dress, what makes them tick. It's like this endless cycle of inspiration. It's all about that attention to detail, bringing these characters to life in the most authentic way possible.
Tell us about your jewellery line Akirahin.
It's an absolute passion project. I've always been drawn to crafting pieces that speak to people, including myself. I'm a silversmith, and there's just something magical about working with silver. Insects have always fascinated me—dragonflies, butterflies -- when it comes to design inspirations. And that's how the Insect Garden collection was born followed by Enchanted Forest collection, where I let my imagination run wild. We're also constantly adding to our elementary collection and we also do custom designs.
What are jewellery trends for this year?
Mixing metals like silver and gold is a total game changer. Personally, I love throwing in some semi-precious stones to really make it pop. Stacking is where it's at too. Think layering different pieces like pendants, chokers, long chains, rings -- it's all about that stacked look, giving off those effortlessly cool vibes. Bold statement pieces, custom-made designs – these are set to go big too. Gender-neutral bling is having a moment too—huge for both guys and girls. And silver is everywhere.
How to rock a western look with jewellery?
You've got on your favourite little black dress, and now, imagine topping it off with a killer choker adorned with bees -- a perfect fusion of Indian design with a western twist. Mixing styles works like magic. Don't forget about stone-based jewellery. It's like the secret sauce that takes your look from drab to fab. So yeah, next time you're putting together a western-inspired outfit, don't skimp on the bling! It's what ties the whole look together!
What are the trendy jewellery looks for weddings and festive events this year?
Pops of colour everywhere! It's all about adding that extra oomph to your ensemble. Pearls are making a big comeback too, but with a twist. Think big pearls in vibrant hues, paired with stunning stones that just scream luxury. And speaking of stones, there's a whole new line-up this year. Gems are perfect for adorning chokers, earrings and other ornaments. Embrace the colour and the bling to turn heads.
Some jewellery must-haves?
A killer pair of hoops, some versatile chokers, and layer-ready necklaces, hand-accessories and cocktail rings.