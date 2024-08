Couturier Amit Aggarwal's collection Antevorta, which was recently unveiled at ICWxFDCI 2024, takes inspiration from the tiniest elements that define our world. This conceptual line merges cosmological, mythological, philosophical, religious and scientific influences to craft a unique brand identity. It explores the concept of time through five distinct perspectives – each reflecting a different school of thought and aligning with the core ideas of time.

Here are some behind-the-scene moments before the rampwalk began!